Milwaukee’s Bars, Restaurants and Venues Call for Help

Bars, restaurants and venues across the nation are shutting down. While some are remaining open for take-out and delivery, it has whittled the number of staff that remain working down to a skeleton crew. Unemployment claims are skyrocketing. And since many service industry workers live paycheck-to-paycheck, it’s important that they receive the help they need during this time.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many bars, restaurants and venues have taken to crowdfunding fundraisers to benefit employees that have been indefinitely laid off. The following list contains information on how to help the employees of your favorite spots to grab a bite to eat, sip a craft cocktail or catch an intimate live performance.

Amilinda (315 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Amilinda is asking customers to “pay it forward” by purchasing gift cards. Amilinda will then use those funds to provide meals for those affected by the COVID-19 shutdown in the hospitality/restaurant industry. Visit www.amilinda.com/pay-it-forward/ for more information.

At Random (2501 S. Delaware Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

The Backyard (2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

The Bartolotta Restaurants (Lake Park Bistro, Harbor House, Bacchus, etc.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge (1579 S. 9th St.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Cactus Club (2496 S Wentworth Ave): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

the cheel (105 S. Main St., Thiensville): Benefits such as “the cheel in your ville” (kitchen staff will cook for 8 people at the location of your choice) and “livin’ the cheel life” (eat at cheel for an entire year) will support staff members that have been laid off. Visit www.thecheel.com for more information.

Elwood’s Liquor & Tap (1111 N. Water St.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Finks (1875 N. Humboldt Ave.) Crowdfunded staff relief fund

The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Good City Brewing (2108 N. Farwell Ave., 333 W. Juneau Ave.): For every online sales of Good City Brewing’s “Work at Home” tee, $10 will be donated to the company’s employee relief fund. Purchase the shirt here.

Goodkind (2457 S. Wentworth Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

High Dive (701 E. Center St.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Honeypie Cafe (2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): For every $50 gift card sold, $10 will be donated to the company’s staff relief fund. Purchase giftcards here.

Landmark Lanes (2220 N. Farwell Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

The Lost Whale (2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Donate to the staff via Venmo (@lostwhaleMKE) or Paypal (info@lostwhalemke.com).

Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.): All tips on take-out orders go towards staff and donations can be made to the staff via phone by calling (414) 645-0240.

The Miramar Theatre (2844 N. Oakland Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

The Mothership (2301 S. Logan Ave.): Donate to the staff via Venmo (@mship-2301).

Pabst Theater Group (Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater, Turner Hall, Back Room @ Colectivo): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Rochambo Coffee & Tea House (1317 E. Brady St.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Rogues Gallery (134 E. Juneau Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer (2643 N. Downer Ave.): Employees are fighting to get paid sick leave. At the moment, it’s not looking likely, so they’re asking for funds to cover unpaid leave if needed. Donate here.

Strange Town (2101 N. Prospect Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Stubby’s Gastrogrub (2060 N. Humboldt Blvd., #200): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

The Tandem (1848 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.): The Tandem is offering free community meals for pick-up and is asking for those interested in helping out to donate by visiting www.tandemmke.com.

This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Up and Under Pub (1216 E. Brady St.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

The Vanguard (2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Von Trier (2235 N. Farwell Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Voyager Wine Bar (422 E. Lincoln Ave.): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy): Crowdfunded staff relief fund

Want Carryout Food or Delivery?

We’re maintaining a list of restaurants offering carryout and delivery services.

Not on the List?

Don’t see your favorite establishment on the list? Check if any of the staff has registered for the Tip MKE list.

Are you a business owner looking to be included on this list? Email info@urbanmilwaukee.com with details.