In 2018 County Executive Chris Abele bought a 1920s lakefront mansion in Shorewood. In May, 2019, he announced plans to demolish the mansion. The Plenty of Horne story on this became the most popular one of the year. The column included other suburban news among its favored posts, including a review of the transit-unfriendly remodeling of Bayshore, a Glendale mall, and of a riverfront battle in the Village of River Hills.

Closer to home, a land purchase by Saint John’s on the Lake, the conversion of a Third Ward firehouse and memories of a nonagenarian South Side bartender were also popular with readers. A 2018 post wondered if a painting commissioned for the State of Wisconsin Executive Residence, and then evicted to the Milwaukee Public Library, would be returned to the governor’s mantle, and was answered in the affirmative in a March, 2019 column. A visit to Chicago for the 70th birthday party for former mayor John Norquist brought memories to many, including this columnist. A story from 2018 about the licensure of Rudy Giuliani, Esq. (or lack thereof) remained in the Top 10, and from the looks of things, might be back again in 2020.

I am grateful for all of the readers who have shown their support for Plenty of Horne and Urban Milwaukee in the past year, and look forward to serving you — and seeing you — in 2020.