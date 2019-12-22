Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 22nd, 2019 07:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Once World’s Largest Hardware Store, Now Apartments

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Once World’s Largest Hardware Store, Now Apartments

1873 building, once a hardware store colossus, being converted to 40 apartments.

Dec 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Looks Dead

2. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Looks Dead

Company’s revised plan ineligible for subsidies and Foxconn opposes contract rewrite.

Dec 19th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: Bridge on North Ave. is “Functionally Obsolete”

3. Transportation: Bridge on North Ave. is “Functionally Obsolete”

Replacement needed for portion of North Ave traversing the Oak Leaf Trail.

Dec 18th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Transportation: Ridership Falls for The Hop

4. Transportation: Ridership Falls for The Hop

Begins 2nd year of operation with November ridership down from November 2018.

Dec 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Tool to Expand Company

5. Milwaukee Tool to Expand Company

Plans 2.5 million square foot campus in Menomonee Falls, 1,800 new jobs by 2025.

Dec 18th, 2019 by Alana Watson

Eyes on Milwaukee: High Rise Architect Paid $180 Per Hour

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: High Rise Architect Paid $180 Per Hour

City plan to build 32-story tower offers rare public peek at what designers, others earn.

Dec 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Mess at Fire & Police Commission

7. Murphy’s Law: The Mess at Fire & Police Commission

Key city agency seems to be in very big trouble. Why?

Dec 17th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Green Project at ‘Tent City’ Site Finalized

8. Green Project at ‘Tent City’ Site Finalized

City, state, MMSD cooperate on stormwater project. But its timing raises questions.

Dec 20th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Foxconn Says it Can’t Find Workers

9. Foxconn Says it Can’t Find Workers

Can’t attract talent, company says, throwing more doubt on state-subsidized deal.

Dec 17th, 2019 by Corri Hess

Proposed Mine a Ticking Time Bomb

10. Proposed Mine a Ticking Time Bomb

Mine on Wisconsin border would use approach that has resulted in 46 catastrophic failures in last 20 years.

Dec 13th, 2019 by Al Gedicks

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Brookfield resident and Milwaukee area marketing executive, John Murphy, passed away suddenly and peacefully on December 12, 2019

1. Brookfield resident and Milwaukee area marketing executive, John Murphy, passed away suddenly and peacefully on December 12, 2019

 

Dec 14th, 2019 by Murphy Associates

What Is Going On With the Fire and Police Commission?

2. What Is Going On With the Fire and Police Commission?

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan December 16, 2019

Dec 16th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

DPW Statement on Leaked Audio from Wisconsin Republican Event

3. DPW Statement on Leaked Audio from Wisconsin Republican Event

 

Dec 20th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

UWM Sells Wisconsin Avenue Office Condo

4. UWM Sells Wisconsin Avenue Office Condo

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transactions

Dec 17th, 2019 by Founders 3

Candidate David King Supports Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales

5. Candidate David King Supports Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales

 

Dec 16th, 2019 by David King

The Milwaukee Police Association Calls for Milwaukee Fire & Police Commissioner Steven DeVougas to Resign

6. The Milwaukee Police Association Calls for Milwaukee Fire & Police Commissioner Steven DeVougas to Resign

&nbsp

Dec 17th, 2019 by Milwaukee Police Association

Rep. Robyn Vining Seeks to Make Wisconsin More Accessible

7. Rep. Robyn Vining Seeks to Make Wisconsin More Accessible

 

Dec 17th, 2019 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

Senator Darling Lacks Compassion Amidst the Christmas Season

8. Senator Darling Lacks Compassion Amidst the Christmas Season

Republican Leaves Children, Families and Veterans Out In the Cold

Dec 17th, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Devine & Manzanet to Lead MMSD Commission in 2020

9. Devine & Manzanet to Lead MMSD Commission in 2020

Dan Devine is serving his third term as Mayor of West Allis, elected first in 2008.

Dec 16th, 2019 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment

10. Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment

Dan Kelly’s Failed Attempt to Scrub Writings Reveals Extreme Views and Contempt for Transparency

Dec 17th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us