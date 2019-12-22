The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Once World’s Largest Hardware Store, Now Apartments
1873 building, once a hardware store colossus, being converted to 40 apartments.
Dec 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Looks Dead
Company’s revised plan ineligible for subsidies and Foxconn opposes contract rewrite.
Dec 19th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
3. Transportation: Bridge on North Ave. is “Functionally Obsolete”
Replacement needed for portion of North Ave traversing the Oak Leaf Trail.
Dec 18th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
4. Transportation: Ridership Falls for The Hop
Begins 2nd year of operation with November ridership down from November 2018.
Dec 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Milwaukee Tool to Expand Company
Plans 2.5 million square foot campus in Menomonee Falls, 1,800 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019 by Alana Watson
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: High Rise Architect Paid $180 Per Hour
City plan to build 32-story tower offers rare public peek at what designers, others earn.
Dec 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: The Mess at Fire & Police Commission
Key city agency seems to be in very big trouble. Why?
Dec 17th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
8. Green Project at ‘Tent City’ Site Finalized
City, state, MMSD cooperate on stormwater project. But its timing raises questions.
Dec 20th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
9. Foxconn Says it Can’t Find Workers
Can’t attract talent, company says, throwing more doubt on state-subsidized deal.
Dec 17th, 2019 by Corri Hess
10. Proposed Mine a Ticking Time Bomb
Mine on Wisconsin border would use approach that has resulted in 46 catastrophic failures in last 20 years.
Dec 13th, 2019 by Al Gedicks
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. What Is Going On With the Fire and Police Commission?
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan December 16, 2019
Dec 16th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
4. UWM Sells Wisconsin Avenue Office Condo
Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transactions
Dec 17th, 2019 by Founders 3
5. Candidate David King Supports Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales
Dec 16th, 2019 by David King
7. Rep. Robyn Vining Seeks to Make Wisconsin More Accessible
Dec 17th, 2019 by State Rep. Robyn Vining
8. Senator Darling Lacks Compassion Amidst the Christmas Season
Republican Leaves Children, Families and Veterans Out In the Cold
Dec 17th, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee
9. Devine & Manzanet to Lead MMSD Commission in 2020
Dan Devine is serving his third term as Mayor of West Allis, elected first in 2008.
Dec 16th, 2019 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
10. Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment
Dan Kelly’s Failed Attempt to Scrub Writings Reveals Extreme Views and Contempt for Transparency
Dec 17th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
