Barrett, Moore to Lead Growing DNC Team
19 honorary chairs round out Milwaukee 2020 leadership.
The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee, the local organization hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention, now has two chairs and a five-member board. It also a long list of other backers, including nine honorary chairs and 10 vice chairs.
Mayor Tom Barrett and U.S. Representative Gwen Moore were announced as the official chairs of the non-profit on Monday at a press conference held at the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care. Their roles are not honorary and include oversight of the host committee, led by Liz Gilbert.
Moore said her focus is on making sure the entire story of the city is told. “If we can’t show all of our assets, don’t even bother coming to Milwaukee,” Moore said she told Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez.
Barrett said the city is experiencing a renaissance, but work wasn’t finished. “We are also a city that faces its struggles,” said the mayor. “We are not going to shy away from the challenges we face as a city.”
“This has got to be real. It can’t just be a four-day party that comes here,” he added.
The board of directors for the organization includes Gilbert, Godfrey & Kahn attorney Rebeca M. López, Arenberg Holdings founder John W. Miller, Dohmen Company general counsel Michael O’Neil and UW-Milwaukee vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement Joan Prince.
The organization’s honorary chairs are Governor Tony Evers, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl, former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel President and Publisher Betsy Brenner, community volunteer Jackie Herd-Barber, businessman Sheldon Lubar, Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President, and CEO John Schlifske and Major League Baseball Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig.
The organization’s honorary vice chairs are Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Secretary of State Doug La Follette, Representative Ron Kind, Representative Mark Pocan, state senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling, state assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz and Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton.
Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry is serving as the honorary finance chair.
For more on Gilbert’s efforts to make the DNC “the most accessible and intentionally inclusive convention of our lifetimes” see our coverage of Gilbert’s recent presentation to the Greater Milwaukee Committee.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Road to the DNC
- Barrett, Moore to Lead Growing DNC Team - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2019
- DNC Team Pitches Civic Leaders - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 15th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Airbnb Says Milwaukee is Fastest Growing Destination - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 11th, 2019
- Coalition to March on the DNC Looks to Rally Local Progressive Organizations and Demand Permits for Peaceful Assembly - Coalition to March on the DNC - Oct 10th, 2019
- Business, Property Owners Discuss How To Benefit From DNC - Corri Hess - Sep 24th, 2019
- Presidential Candidate Klobuchar Visits City - Alana Watson - Sep 20th, 2019
- Supermajority Organizations to Launch Cross-Country Bus Tour to Mobilize Women Ahead of 2020 - Supermajority - Sep 4th, 2019
- DNC Official Downplays Illinois Hotels - Corri Hess - Aug 26th, 2019
- Sanders Leads Dems in State Funds Raised - Robin Bravender - Aug 20th, 2019
- Democrats Speak at Latino Convention - Jim Cryns - Jul 12th, 2019
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- April 11, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $1,000 from Sheldon Lubar
- June 29, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $1,000 from Herb Kohl
- February 22, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $1,000 from Sheldon Lubar
- March 30, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $2,000 from Alex Lasry
- March 19, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $3,000 from John W. Miller
- March 3, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $500 from Alex Lasry
- March 3, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $5,000 from Herb Kohl
- March 3, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $1,000 from Alex Lasry
- February 8, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $770 from Chris Abele
- November 6, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $500 from John Schlifske