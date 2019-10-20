Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 20th, 2019 08:00 am
Murphy's Law: What Walker Cost Wisconsin

1. Murphy’s Law: What Walker Cost Wisconsin

New report shows big decline in federal aid for state while he was governor.

Oct 15th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Puerto Rican Cafe Opens in Walker Square

2. Dining: Puerto Rican Cafe Opens in Walker Square

Johanna’s Cakes & Desserts Cafe offers sweet treats, custom cakes and sandwiches.

Oct 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: Segregation in Milwaukee Area Schools

3. Data Wonk: Segregation in Milwaukee Area Schools

The data tells a sobering story of racial and economic separation.

Oct 16th, 2019 by Bruce Thompson

Dining: New "White House" Could Open Soon

4. Dining: New “White House” Could Open Soon

Couple planning European inspired restaurant in long-time Bay View tavern.

Oct 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: NBA Player Plans Downtown Apartments

5. Plats and Parcels: NBA Player Plans Downtown Apartments

Big week in real estate with Couture taxes, Strauss, Marchese, Airbnb, Scott Lurie and more making headlines.

Oct 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Council Debates Indigenous Peoples' Day

6. City Hall: Council Debates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be forced to defend the Catholic Church,” Donovan thundered.

Oct 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Group Opposes Meatpacking "Slaughterhouse"

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Group Opposes Meatpacking “Slaughterhouse”

Strauss Brands deal still expected to be approved. Could bring 500 jobs to Century City.

Oct 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling Properties in Harambee

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling Properties in Harambee

On Thursday, city will show off three commercial buildings for sale for redevelopment.

Oct 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Honeypie Moving to Former Alchemist Theatre Space

9. Dining: Honeypie Moving to Former Alchemist Theatre Space

Popular Bay View restaurant will move a few blocks north next spring.

Oct 11th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik

Chris Abele Won't Seek Reelection

10. Chris Abele Won’t Seek Reelection

County executive reverses course in surprise announcement, won’t run for reelection.

Oct 16th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Residents Outraged Over Proposed Slaughterhouse, Plan to Disrupt Tuesday's Common Council Meeting

1. Milwaukee Residents Outraged Over Proposed Slaughterhouse, Plan to Disrupt Tuesday’s Common Council Meeting

“Pollution and stench arise, vulnerable workers are exposed to brutality which can lead to post traumatic stress disorder, violence increases in the surrounding areas and impacts property values.”

Oct 14th, 2019 by Slaughter Free Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning

2. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning

“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community, and a great advocate for farmers across our state.”

Oct 16th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Scott Walker Air: One Wisconsin Now Investigation Reveals Gov. Walker's Serial Use and Abuse of Taxpayer Resources

3. Scott Walker Air: One Wisconsin Now Investigation Reveals Gov. Walker’s Serial Use and Abuse of Taxpayer Resources

Governor Racks Up Over $818,000 in Air Travel in State Plane to Rehabilitate Political Image, Ferry Him for Personal Events Since Ending Presidential Campaign

Aug 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Neal Plotkin Announces Candidacy for State Senate

4. Neal Plotkin Announces Candidacy for State Senate

Local business owner, teacher, family man, and Glendale resident announces campaign for Wisconsin State Senate, District 8

Oct 16th, 2019 by Neal Plotkin

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin

5. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin

“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state.”

Oct 8th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Neighbors make voices heard regarding Strauss meat processing plant

6. Neighbors make voices heard regarding Strauss meat processing plant

Statement from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey October 18, 2019

Oct 18th, 2019 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Miltown Eats, a locally-based meal kit delivery service, comes to the County on October 21.

7. Miltown Eats, a locally-based meal kit delivery service, comes to the County on October 21.

New meal kit delivery service with vision to bring local and sustainable meal planning options comes to every Milwaukeean.

Oct 13th, 2019 by Miltown Eats

MCSO Arrest Wrong Way Driver

8. MCSO Arrest Wrong Way Driver

The driver, later identified as Javier Hernandez-Reyes, crashed into another vehicle traveling eastbound.

Oct 12th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #52 Relating to Climate Change in Wisconsin

9. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #52 Relating to Climate Change in Wisconsin

“For too long we’ve been ignoring science, and frankly, we can’t afford to do it any longer.”

Oct 17th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

CelticMKE, Milwaukee Irish Fest Founder Ed Ward Passes Away

10. CelticMKE, Milwaukee Irish Fest Founder Ed Ward Passes Away

Milwaukee Irish Fest visionary leaves behind a lasting legacy after a long battle with cancer

Oct 15th, 2019 by CelticMKE

