The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Murphy’s Law: What Walker Cost Wisconsin
New report shows big decline in federal aid for state while he was governor.
Oct 15th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
2. Dining: Puerto Rican Cafe Opens in Walker Square
Johanna’s Cakes & Desserts Cafe offers sweet treats, custom cakes and sandwiches.
Oct 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Data Wonk: Segregation in Milwaukee Area Schools
The data tells a sobering story of racial and economic separation.
Oct 16th, 2019 by Bruce Thompson
4. Dining: New “White House” Could Open Soon
Couple planning European inspired restaurant in long-time Bay View tavern.
Oct 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: NBA Player Plans Downtown Apartments
Big week in real estate with Couture taxes, Strauss, Marchese, Airbnb, Scott Lurie and more making headlines.
Oct 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. City Hall: Council Debates Indigenous Peoples’ Day
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be forced to defend the Catholic Church,” Donovan thundered.
Oct 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Group Opposes Meatpacking “Slaughterhouse”
Strauss Brands deal still expected to be approved. Could bring 500 jobs to Century City.
Oct 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling Properties in Harambee
On Thursday, city will show off three commercial buildings for sale for redevelopment.
Oct 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Dining: Honeypie Moving to Former Alchemist Theatre Space
Popular Bay View restaurant will move a few blocks north next spring.
Oct 11th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik
10. Chris Abele Won’t Seek Reelection
County executive reverses course in surprise announcement, won’t run for reelection.
Oct 16th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Residents Outraged Over Proposed Slaughterhouse, Plan to Disrupt Tuesday’s Common Council Meeting
“Pollution and stench arise, vulnerable workers are exposed to brutality which can lead to post traumatic stress disorder, violence increases in the surrounding areas and impacts property values.”
Oct 14th, 2019 by Slaughter Free Milwaukee
2. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning
“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community, and a great advocate for farmers across our state.”
Oct 16th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Scott Walker Air: One Wisconsin Now Investigation Reveals Gov. Walker’s Serial Use and Abuse of Taxpayer Resources
Governor Racks Up Over $818,000 in Air Travel in State Plane to Rehabilitate Political Image, Ferry Him for Personal Events Since Ending Presidential Campaign
Aug 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
4. Neal Plotkin Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Local business owner, teacher, family man, and Glendale resident announces campaign for Wisconsin State Senate, District 8
Oct 16th, 2019 by Neal Plotkin
5. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin
“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state.”
Oct 8th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Neighbors make voices heard regarding Strauss meat processing plant
Statement from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey October 18, 2019
Oct 18th, 2019 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
7. Miltown Eats, a locally-based meal kit delivery service, comes to the County on October 21.
New meal kit delivery service with vision to bring local and sustainable meal planning options comes to every Milwaukeean.
Oct 13th, 2019 by Miltown Eats
8. MCSO Arrest Wrong Way Driver
The driver, later identified as Javier Hernandez-Reyes, crashed into another vehicle traveling eastbound.
Oct 12th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
9. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #52 Relating to Climate Change in Wisconsin
“For too long we’ve been ignoring science, and frankly, we can’t afford to do it any longer.”
Oct 17th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. CelticMKE, Milwaukee Irish Fest Founder Ed Ward Passes Away
Milwaukee Irish Fest visionary leaves behind a lasting legacy after a long battle with cancer
Oct 15th, 2019 by CelticMKE
