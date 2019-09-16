New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
EUA Welcomes Kurt Peterson to Project Development Team
With over 20 years of proven success in local and national markets, Kurt will use his experience leading business development teams to advance relationships for the firm.
Aug 29th, 2019 by Eppstein Uhen Architects
Marquette dean of libraries elected American Library Association endowment trustee
Welburn, Ridgeway also elected to The Links board
Aug 29th, 2019 by Marquette University
The Florentine Opera Company Announces its 2019-20 Baumgartner Studio Artists
Soprano Kathryn Henry, mezzo-soprano Meghan Folkerts, tenor Luke Selker and baritone Samuel James Dewese.
Aug 28th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company
Priorities Wisconsin Adds Outreach Director to Growing Team
Cassidy Geoghegan will lead communications and outreach efforts for Priorities Wisconsin, a part of Priorities USA’s battleground state communications program which launched last month.
Aug 27th, 2019 by Priorities Wisconsin
Summit Players Theatre Executive Director Hannah Klapperich-Mueller to Leave Current Position
Founder of traveling Shakespeare group joining board of directors after five years
Aug 20th, 2019 by Summit Players Theatre
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Names Brian D. King Executive Director
King joins Betty Brinn Children’s Museum with nearly 15 years’ experience in education.
Aug 20th, 2019 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Marquette professor of nursing receives Way Klingler Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award
Dr. Kristin Haglund’s research program has evolved over her career at Marquette University
Aug 16th, 2019 by Marquette University
Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Announces New Executive Director
National award-winning social advocate Craig Wiroll begins new role August 15.
Aug 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
Marquette psychology professor receives Way Klingler Young Scholars Award
In her brief time at Marquette, Dr. Brooke Magnus has made valuable contributions to the Psychology Department through her scholarship, teaching and service.
Aug 14th, 2019 by Marquette University
Heritage Senior Living names Tammy Schafer as new Vice President of Operations
Schafer, who holds a bachelor’s in gerontology and master’s in business management, has acted in a variety of leadership roles in the senior living sphere.
Aug 14th, 2019 by Heritage Senior Living
West Bend Mutual Insurance announces promotions
Heather Dunn is now senior vice president, as well as chief financial officer, a position she’s held since 2017.
Aug 14th, 2019 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
Carthage Appoints Lee Plumbing Mechanical Contractors, Inc President to Board of Trustees
The commitment Bob Lee Jr. has shown to Kenosha and its people is second to none,” said Carthage president John Swallow.
Aug 13th, 2019 by Carthage College
Marquette computer science professor receives $1.8 million grant for precision medicine research
Dr. Serdar Bozdag’s research is aimed at developing methods for analyzing existing biological and clinical datasets to predict disease-associated genes and patient-specific drug responses.
Aug 13th, 2019 by Marquette University
Marquette Vice President for Public Affairs Rana Altenburg named to national Science Coalition board
Altenburg’s two-year term on the TSC board began earlier this year.
Aug 12th, 2019 by Marquette University
Mid-America – Wisconsin hires Sarah Eldred to Tenant Representation Team
Most recently, Sarah served as Marketing Director for WinMan Trails in Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin, overseeing marketing operations for the 1,300-acre sports trail.
Aug 12th, 2019 by Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin, L.L.C.
Bublr Bikes Names New Executive Director
James Davies takes the handlebars of the growing nonprofit
Aug 9th, 2019 by Bublr Bikes
Marquette’s Mark Zoromski receives Teaching Excellence Award
Zoromski formed his philosophy for teaching on his wedding day.
Aug 9th, 2019 by Marquette University
Anny Morrobel-Sosa named Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs
Morrobel-Sosa will serve as the chief academic officer for the UW System.
Aug 6th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin System
Irgens Poised for Growth with Expansion of Executive Team
Key team members promoted and new team members added
Aug 6th, 2019 by Irgens
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Hires Director of Trump Rapid Response
Philip Shulman will focus on bringing attention to the negative impacts of Trump’s broken promises on Wisconsin voters.
Aug 6th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
MACC Fund Names Becky Pinter as the Next President and CEO
T.J. Marini joins organization as Chief Development Officer
Aug 5th, 2019 by Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer
JoAnne Sabir Appointed to Wisconsin Center District Board
Sabir’s appointment was made by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
Aug 2nd, 2019 by Wisconsin Center District
Medical College of Wisconsin Names Senior Vice President of University Engagement and Strategic Planning
As Senior Vice President, University Engagement and Strategic Planning, Mara Lord will help advance MCW’s impact as a leading health sciences university.
Aug 1st, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
WWBIC names Kamaljit ‘KC’ Jackson as new Vice President of Programs & Operations
Jackson brings a wealth of experience in leadership, coaching, program management and process improvement strategies.
Aug 1st, 2019 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.
Marquette chemistry professor earns early career research grant from Department of Energy
Dr. Jier Huang’s research aims to address the challenge of capturing carbon dioxide and converting it into useful chemicals for use in solar energy, such as storing energy produced by solar panels.
Aug 1st, 2019 by Marquette University