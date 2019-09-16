New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

EUA Welcomes Kurt Peterson to Project Development Team With over 20 years of proven success in local and national markets, Kurt will use his experience leading business development teams to advance relationships for the firm. Aug 29th, 2019 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Priorities Wisconsin Adds Outreach Director to Growing Team Cassidy Geoghegan will lead communications and outreach efforts for Priorities Wisconsin, a part of Priorities USA’s battleground state communications program which launched last month. Aug 27th, 2019 by Priorities Wisconsin

Marquette psychology professor receives Way Klingler Young Scholars Award In her brief time at Marquette, Dr. Brooke Magnus has made valuable contributions to the Psychology Department through her scholarship, teaching and service. Aug 14th, 2019 by Marquette University