New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Sep 16th, 2019 12:37 pm
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

EUA Welcomes Kurt Peterson to Project Development Team

With over 20 years of proven success in local and national markets, Kurt will use his experience leading business development teams to advance relationships for the firm.

Aug 29th, 2019 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Marquette dean of libraries elected American Library Association endowment trustee

Welburn, Ridgeway also elected to The Links board

Aug 29th, 2019 by Marquette University

The Florentine Opera Company Announces its 2019-20 Baumgartner Studio Artists

Soprano Kathryn Henry, mezzo-soprano Meghan Folkerts, tenor Luke Selker and baritone Samuel James Dewese.

Aug 28th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company

Priorities Wisconsin Adds Outreach Director to Growing Team

Cassidy Geoghegan will lead communications and outreach efforts for Priorities Wisconsin, a part of Priorities USA’s battleground state communications program which launched last month.

Aug 27th, 2019 by Priorities Wisconsin

Summit Players Theatre Executive Director Hannah Klapperich-Mueller to Leave Current Position

Founder of traveling Shakespeare group joining board of directors after five years

Aug 20th, 2019 by Summit Players Theatre

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Names Brian D. King Executive Director

King joins Betty Brinn Children’s Museum with nearly 15 years’ experience in education.

Aug 20th, 2019 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Marquette professor of nursing receives Way Klingler Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Dr. Kristin Haglund’s research program has evolved over her career at Marquette University

Aug 16th, 2019 by Marquette University

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Announces New Executive Director

National award-winning social advocate Craig Wiroll begins new role August 15.

Aug 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

Marquette psychology professor receives Way Klingler Young Scholars Award

In her brief time at Marquette, Dr. Brooke Magnus has made valuable contributions to the Psychology Department through her scholarship, teaching and service.

Aug 14th, 2019 by Marquette University

Heritage Senior Living names Tammy Schafer as new Vice President of Operations

Schafer, who holds a bachelor’s in gerontology and master’s in business management, has acted in a variety of leadership roles in the senior living sphere.

Aug 14th, 2019 by Heritage Senior Living

West Bend Mutual Insurance announces promotions

Heather Dunn is now senior vice president, as well as chief financial officer, a position she’s held since 2017.

Aug 14th, 2019 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

Carthage Appoints Lee Plumbing Mechanical Contractors, Inc President to Board of Trustees

The commitment Bob Lee Jr. has shown to Kenosha and its people is second to none,” said Carthage president John Swallow.

Aug 13th, 2019 by Carthage College

Marquette computer science professor receives $1.8 million grant for precision medicine research

Dr. Serdar Bozdag’s research is aimed at developing methods for analyzing existing biological and clinical datasets to predict disease-associated genes and patient-specific drug responses.

Aug 13th, 2019 by Marquette University

Marquette Vice President for Public Affairs Rana Altenburg named to national Science Coalition board

Altenburg’s two-year term on the TSC board began earlier this year.

Aug 12th, 2019 by Marquette University

Mid-America – Wisconsin hires Sarah Eldred to Tenant Representation Team

Most recently, Sarah served as Marketing Director for WinMan Trails in Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin, overseeing marketing operations for the 1,300-acre sports trail.

Aug 12th, 2019 by Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin, L.L.C.

Bublr Bikes Names New Executive Director

James Davies takes the handlebars of the growing nonprofit

Aug 9th, 2019 by Bublr Bikes

Marquette’s Mark Zoromski receives Teaching Excellence Award

Zoromski formed his philosophy for teaching on his wedding day.

Aug 9th, 2019 by Marquette University

Anny Morrobel-Sosa named Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs

Morrobel-Sosa will serve as the chief academic officer for the UW System.

Aug 6th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin System

Irgens Poised for Growth with Expansion of Executive Team

Key team members promoted and new team members added

Aug 6th, 2019 by Irgens

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Hires Director of Trump Rapid Response

Philip Shulman will focus on bringing attention to the negative impacts of Trump’s broken promises on Wisconsin voters.

Aug 6th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

MACC Fund Names Becky Pinter as the Next President and CEO

T.J. Marini joins organization as Chief Development Officer

Aug 5th, 2019 by Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer

JoAnne Sabir Appointed to Wisconsin Center District Board

Sabir’s appointment was made by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Aug 2nd, 2019 by Wisconsin Center District

Medical College of Wisconsin Names Senior Vice President of University Engagement and Strategic Planning

As Senior Vice President, University Engagement and Strategic Planning, Mara Lord will help advance MCW’s impact as a leading health sciences university.

Aug 1st, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

WWBIC names Kamaljit ‘KC’ Jackson as new Vice President of Programs & Operations

Jackson brings a wealth of experience in leadership, coaching, program management and process improvement strategies.

Aug 1st, 2019 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Marquette chemistry professor earns early career research grant from Department of Energy

Dr. Jier Huang’s research aims to address the challenge of capturing carbon dioxide and converting it into useful chemicals for use in solar energy, such as storing energy produced by solar panels.

Aug 1st, 2019 by Marquette University

