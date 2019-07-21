Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Jul 21st, 2019
1. Back in the News: Trump Picks Walker for Smithsonian

Ex-governor and college dropout will join board of International Center for Scholars.

Jul 17th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

2. Back in the News: Walker’s New Job Will Pay Plenty

National group he will run has lots of money. But Walker won’t be able to run for office.

Jul 15th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Connects Third Ward, Downtown

RACM board approves $3.8 million to connect two neighborhoods via Broadway.

Jul 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Plats and Parcels: A Grand Update on The Avenue

Plus: downtown streetscaping improvements and lots of historic preservation news.

Jul 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Urban Reads: Houston’s Massive Mistake

All the city news you can use.

Jul 20th, 2019 by Jeff Wood

6. Dining: Sven’s Cafe in Bay View Has Closed

Pioneer in Bay View redevelopment closed after 15 years. Not clear if anyone will reopen it.

Jul 18th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Approves Komatsu Design

60-acre, $285 million campus gets approved after City Plan commissioners push for better pedestrian design.

Jul 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Kinn Hotel Proposal Downsized Again

Addition now isn’t visible from the street, addressing key concern of Historic Preservation Commission.

Jul 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: South Wing of Humboldt Gardens Razed

City destroys wing of old Riverwest tavern on Humboldt where redevelopment planned.

Jul 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

10. City Streets: A Great Street Named Newberry

Newberry Boulevard has style, charm and park in the middle.

Jul 19th, 2019 by Carl Baehr

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Gov. Evers Signs Bill to Reform Sign Language Interpreting Licensure System in Wisconsin

“We’re working to ensure deaf and hard of hearing folks across our state have access to reliable and experienced interpreters no matter the situation or circumstance.”

Jul 17th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

2. Ryan Clancy, candidate for Milwaukee County Supervisor, calls for divestment from Southwest Key

Private contractor Southwest Key is the largest non-profit operating detention centers for children, including children separated from their families, on the southern US border.

Jul 16th, 2019 by Ryan Clancy

3. State Rep. Amanda Stuck to Run for Congress

Cites Congressman Gallagher’s Vote to Take Away Protections for Wisconsinites with Pre-Existing Conditions

Jul 14th, 2019 by State Rep. Amanda Stuck

4. Wisconsin EMS Association (WEMSA™) announces Amanda Bates appointed to the Education Committee of the Wisconsin EMS Advisory Board

The EMS Advisory Board provides recommendations directly to DHS.

Jul 16th, 2019 by Wisconsin EMS Association

5. Carmen Schools of Science and Technology Announces New CEO

Jennifer López chosen to lead Carmen network of public college preparatory schools

Jul 12th, 2019 by Carmen Schools of Science and Technology

6. Raynetta Hill of CommonBond Communities joins WHEDA board

Hill served as Associate Director for the Historic Business Improvement District No. 8 in Milwaukee.

Jul 18th, 2019 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

7. Spencer for City Attorney campaign announces more than $100,000 on hand for spring campaign

“The City Attorney has a tremendous ability to affect city policy, and it’s time for new leadership that will bring public accountability to the office.”

Jul 12th, 2019 by Tearman Spencer

8. Milwaukee PBS sets vision for future with five-year strategic plan

Nation’s Top-Rated PBS Station Launches Search for First Chief Content Officer As It Prepares to Host PBS NewsHour, Washington Week During DNC Convention

Jul 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee PBS

9. Long-time Marcus Center President and CEO to Retire at the End of 2019

Board to launch search for new leader; Mathews to continue involvement in Campus Master Plan fundraising

Jul 17th, 2019 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

10. 2019 Skyline Music Series Line-Up Announced

Audience members are invited to bring a picnic or enjoy one of the onsite food vendors.

Apr 29th, 2019 by COA Youth & Family Centers

