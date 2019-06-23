Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 23rd, 2019 08:00 am
Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: A Food Hall for Bay View

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: A Food Hall for Bay View

New Land will open “Flour and Feed”, a food hall bigger than Crossroads Collective.

Jun 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

House Confidential: O. J. Mayo Loses River Hills Home

2. House Confidential: O. J. Mayo Loses River Hills Home

Former Buck has until October to pay off $1.1 million judgement and reclaim mansion.

Jun 14th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Michigan Struggles With Legal Pot

3. Michigan Struggles With Legal Pot

Recreational marijuana legalized, but state struggles with how to regulate retail sales, other issues.

Jun 21st, 2019 by Rachelle Wilson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Cream City Hostel

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Cream City Hostel

A tour of the 52-bed Riverwest hostel that will open just in time for Summerfest.

Jun 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

City Beat: 100 Things To Do in Milwaukee Before You Die

5. City Beat: 100 Things To Do in Milwaukee Before You Die

Author Jenna Kashou discusses her new book.

Jun 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: The Downtown Wreck Room

6. Friday Photos: The Downtown Wreck Room

Three hotels will replace vacant buildings.

Jun 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Bar Exam: Hacienda Beer Company A Radical Redo

7. Bar Exam: Hacienda Beer Company A Radical Redo

East Side changing: G-Daddy’s BBC college bar now upscale taproom with craft beers, chic food.

Jun 18th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Campaign Targets Abele’s Plan to Raze Home

8. Campaign Targets Abele’s Plan to Raze Home

Shorewood residents organize letter writing campaign, online petition to save historic Eschweiler mansion.

Jun 18th, 2019 by Jane Hampden

Transportation: Will Streetcar be Extended by the DNC?

9. Transportation: Will Streetcar be Extended by the DNC?

Mayor, aldermen differ on whether rail extension can be completed for national convention.

Jun 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Boutique Hotel Proposal Revived

10. Plats and Parcels: Boutique Hotel Proposal Revived

Plus: Walker’s Point building changes hand, Riverwest warehouse gets new life

Jun 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

The Battle to Sunset the Miller Park Tax is Finally Over

1. The Battle to Sunset the Miller Park Tax is Finally Over

“I am happy to see this is finally happening.”

Jun 20th, 2019 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter

Seasonal beer truck patio coming to Public Market

2. Seasonal beer truck patio coming to Public Market

The patio will feature a 1941 Ford pickup truck that features eight draft lines which will offer local craft beers that are not on tap inside the public market.

Jun 14th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Market

Exhibit Based on Pulitzer Prize-Winning Book “Evicted” Opening at UWM Mobile Design Box

3. Exhibit Based on Pulitzer Prize-Winning Book “Evicted” Opening at UWM Mobile Design Box

The “Evicted” exhibition was sponsored by the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., where it wrapped up a yearlong run in May.

Jun 19th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Milwaukee Ballet hits the streets with free activities and performances in Ballet Beat program

4. Milwaukee Ballet hits the streets with free activities and performances in Ballet Beat program

The month-long tour for the community kicks off June 24

Jun 18th, 2019 by Milwaukee Ballet

School Districts & Trades Unions Partner On Student Opportunity

5. School Districts & Trades Unions Partner On Student Opportunity

The weeklong event will give students hands-on experience to explore the possibilities open to them in the construction trades and try out tasks in the trades represented while earning high school credit.

Jun 17th, 2019 by Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council

Man Dies After Jumping Off Hoan Bridge

6. Man Dies After Jumping Off Hoan Bridge

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

May 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Montessori Institute of Milwaukee Joins Alverno College

7. Montessori Institute of Milwaukee Joins Alverno College

Move strengthens existing collaboration in shared goal of educating Montessori-prepared teachers

May 29th, 2019 by Alverno College

DPW Chair to President Trump: “In 2020, the Badger Bites Back”

8. DPW Chair to President Trump: “In 2020, the Badger Bites Back”

Wisconsin Democrats call out Trump’s broken promises as the President officially kicks off re-election bid

Jun 17th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Archbishop Listecki Appoints Lydia LoCoco as Director of Community Relations for Archdiocese of Milwaukee

9. Archbishop Listecki Appoints Lydia LoCoco as Director of Community Relations for Archdiocese of Milwaukee

LoCoco has her Doctor of Ministry degree from Mundelein Seminary/University of St. Mary of the Lake.

Jun 12th, 2019 by Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Proclaims June 19th ‘Juneteenth Day’ in Wisconsin

10. Gov. Evers Proclaims June 19th ‘Juneteenth Day’ in Wisconsin

“This is a time to recognize the struggles of African Americans in our country’s modern history.”

Jun 18th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

