The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: A Food Hall for Bay View
New Land will open “Flour and Feed”, a food hall bigger than Crossroads Collective.
Jun 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. House Confidential: O. J. Mayo Loses River Hills Home
Former Buck has until October to pay off $1.1 million judgement and reclaim mansion.
Jun 14th, 2019 by Michael Horne
3. Michigan Struggles With Legal Pot
Recreational marijuana legalized, but state struggles with how to regulate retail sales, other issues.
Jun 21st, 2019 by Rachelle Wilson
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Cream City Hostel
A tour of the 52-bed Riverwest hostel that will open just in time for Summerfest.
Jun 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. City Beat: 100 Things To Do in Milwaukee Before You Die
Author Jenna Kashou discusses her new book.
Jun 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Friday Photos: The Downtown Wreck Room
Three hotels will replace vacant buildings.
Jun 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Bar Exam: Hacienda Beer Company A Radical Redo
East Side changing: G-Daddy’s BBC college bar now upscale taproom with craft beers, chic food.
Jun 18th, 2019 by Michael Horne
8. Campaign Targets Abele’s Plan to Raze Home
Shorewood residents organize letter writing campaign, online petition to save historic Eschweiler mansion.
Jun 18th, 2019 by Jane Hampden
9. Transportation: Will Streetcar be Extended by the DNC?
Mayor, aldermen differ on whether rail extension can be completed for national convention.
Jun 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Plats and Parcels: Boutique Hotel Proposal Revived
Plus: Walker’s Point building changes hand, Riverwest warehouse gets new life
Jun 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. The Battle to Sunset the Miller Park Tax is Finally Over
“I am happy to see this is finally happening.”
Jun 20th, 2019 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter
2. Seasonal beer truck patio coming to Public Market
The patio will feature a 1941 Ford pickup truck that features eight draft lines which will offer local craft beers that are not on tap inside the public market.
Jun 14th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Market
3. Exhibit Based on Pulitzer Prize-Winning Book “Evicted” Opening at UWM Mobile Design Box
The “Evicted” exhibition was sponsored by the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., where it wrapped up a yearlong run in May.
Jun 19th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
4. Milwaukee Ballet hits the streets with free activities and performances in Ballet Beat program
The month-long tour for the community kicks off June 24
Jun 18th, 2019 by Milwaukee Ballet
5. School Districts & Trades Unions Partner On Student Opportunity
The weeklong event will give students hands-on experience to explore the possibilities open to them in the construction trades and try out tasks in the trades represented while earning high school credit.
Jun 17th, 2019 by Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council
6. Man Dies After Jumping Off Hoan Bridge
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.
May 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
7. Montessori Institute of Milwaukee Joins Alverno College
Move strengthens existing collaboration in shared goal of educating Montessori-prepared teachers
May 29th, 2019 by Alverno College
8. DPW Chair to President Trump: “In 2020, the Badger Bites Back”
Wisconsin Democrats call out Trump’s broken promises as the President officially kicks off re-election bid
Jun 17th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
9. Archbishop Listecki Appoints Lydia LoCoco as Director of Community Relations for Archdiocese of Milwaukee
LoCoco has her Doctor of Ministry degree from Mundelein Seminary/University of St. Mary of the Lake.
Jun 12th, 2019 by Archdiocese of Milwaukee
10. Gov. Evers Proclaims June 19th ‘Juneteenth Day’ in Wisconsin
“This is a time to recognize the struggles of African Americans in our country’s modern history.”
Jun 18th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
