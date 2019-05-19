The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Transportation: Illinois Kills Hiawatha Expansion
Illinois governor kills $195 million plan to expand service between Milwaukee and Chicago.
May 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Talgo Lands $139 Million Contract
Will build the rail cars at its N. 27th St. facility in Milwaukee’s Century City development.
May 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. City Hall: Contractor With Guns, White Supremacy Sticker Again At Issue
American Sewer Services employee is reported to have directed racial slur and other “colorful” language at city employee
May 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: A Town Square for Downtown Milwaukee
City proposes Vel R. Phillips Plaza along W. Wisconsin Ave. with cafe and streetcar stop.
May 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Painting Walker’s Point Mural
Team collaborating with property owner and BigShot Robot to “Fear the Deer.”
May 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. New Wine Shop for Bay View
Nonfiction Wine Company, to open on E. Potter, will specialize in natural, organic wines.
May 15th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
7. Plats and Parcels: Historic Building to Become Boutique Hotel
Plus: Soldiers Home redevelopment on pause, coworking company buys building on streetcar route
May 13th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
8. Transportation: Breaking Down the Streetcar Financing Plan
How would the city fund the $160 million, three-mile route?
May 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Op Ed: Requiem for the Commons
Mutilated Marcus Center grove is just one of county’s many public spaces threatened by actions leaving citizens out in the cold.
May 15th, 2019 by Virginia Small
10. Friday Photos: InterLace Boutique Apartments in the Historic Third Ward
From Paintball Dave’s to pets and dishwashers.
May 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Man Dies After Jumping Off Hoan Bridge
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.
May 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
2. The time EJ, Shaq and Sir Charles hung out in Enderis Park
Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy May 17, 2019
May 17th, 2019 by Ald. Michael Murphy
3. Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Israel Ramón as Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
“Israel Ramón is the kind of principled, organized, and thoughtful leader needed to run the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds Office.”
May 10th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. Bipartisan Coalition of AGs Express Concern Regarding HHS Pain Management Draft Report
“We should continue working to reduce opioid prescriptions, not take a step back from that effort.”
Apr 1st, 2019 by Josh Kaul
5. Under new ownership, East Side German tavern to celebrate grand reopening
Mayor Barrett to tap keg at Von Trier’s ceremonial “Tapping of the Keg” event
May 10th, 2019 by Black Gate
6. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Legislation to Strengthen Labor Protections for Public Safety Workers
Bicameral legislation to ensure collective bargaining rights for police officers, fire fighters and EMS personnel
May 14th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
7. Female Engineer Launches Fashionable Steel-Toed Footwear Company
Xena is a Milwaukee-based start-up designing and manufacturing fashionable workwear for women in STEM
May 10th, 2019 by Xena
8. 20 Wisconsin school districts awarded Fab Labs Grants
Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan and other key leaders to award grants during statewide tour on Fab Lab Day
May 13th, 2019 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
9. Sensenbrenner Statement On Obamacare Bailout Bill
“It’s incredibly disappointing that Democratic leadership chose to play politics rather than legislate.”
May 16th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner
10. Senate Republicans unanimously reject vote on Dark Store fix
“It seems that the Republicans are helping the big box stores shift their property tax burden onto the back of homeowners.”
May 15th, 2019 by State Sen. Janis Ringhand
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 12th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 5th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 28th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee