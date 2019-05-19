Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 19th, 2019 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Transportation: Illinois Kills Hiawatha Expansion

1. Transportation: Illinois Kills Hiawatha Expansion

Illinois governor kills $195 million plan to expand service between Milwaukee and Chicago.

May 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Talgo Lands $139 Million Contract

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Talgo Lands $139 Million Contract

Will build the rail cars at its N. 27th St. facility in Milwaukee’s Century City development.

May 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Contractor With Guns, White Supremacy Sticker Again At Issue

3. City Hall: Contractor With Guns, White Supremacy Sticker Again At Issue

American Sewer Services employee is reported to have directed racial slur and other “colorful” language at city employee

May 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: A Town Square for Downtown Milwaukee

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: A Town Square for Downtown Milwaukee

City proposes Vel R. Phillips Plaza along W. Wisconsin Ave. with cafe and streetcar stop.

May 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Painting Walker’s Point Mural

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Painting Walker’s Point Mural

Team collaborating with property owner and BigShot Robot to “Fear the Deer.”

May 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

New Wine Shop for Bay View

6. New Wine Shop for Bay View

Nonfiction Wine Company, to open on E. Potter, will specialize in natural, organic wines.

May 15th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

Plats and Parcels: Historic Building to Become Boutique Hotel

7. Plats and Parcels: Historic Building to Become Boutique Hotel

Plus: Soldiers Home redevelopment on pause, coworking company buys building on streetcar route

May 13th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Transportation: Breaking Down the Streetcar Financing Plan

8. Transportation: Breaking Down the Streetcar Financing Plan

How would the city fund the $160 million, three-mile route?

May 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Requiem for the Commons

9. Op Ed: Requiem for the Commons

Mutilated Marcus Center grove is just one of county’s many public spaces threatened by actions leaving citizens out in the cold.

May 15th, 2019 by Virginia Small

Friday Photos: InterLace Boutique Apartments in the Historic Third Ward

10. Friday Photos: InterLace Boutique Apartments in the Historic Third Ward

From Paintball Dave’s to pets and dishwashers.

May 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Man Dies After Jumping Off Hoan Bridge

1. Man Dies After Jumping Off Hoan Bridge

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

May 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

The time EJ, Shaq and Sir Charles hung out in Enderis Park

2. The time EJ, Shaq and Sir Charles hung out in Enderis Park

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy May 17, 2019

May 17th, 2019 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Israel Ramón as Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

3. Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Israel Ramón as Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

“Israel Ramón is the kind of principled, organized, and thoughtful leader needed to run the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds Office.”

May 10th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Bipartisan Coalition of AGs Express Concern Regarding HHS Pain Management Draft Report

4. Bipartisan Coalition of AGs Express Concern Regarding HHS Pain Management Draft Report

“We should continue working to reduce opioid prescriptions, not take a step back from that effort.”

Apr 1st, 2019 by Josh Kaul

Under new ownership, East Side German tavern to celebrate grand reopening

5. Under new ownership, East Side German tavern to celebrate grand reopening

Mayor Barrett to tap keg at Von Trier’s ceremonial “Tapping of the Keg” event

May 10th, 2019 by Black Gate

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Legislation to Strengthen Labor Protections for Public Safety Workers

6. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Reintroduces Legislation to Strengthen Labor Protections for Public Safety Workers

Bicameral legislation to ensure collective bargaining rights for police officers, fire fighters and EMS personnel

May 14th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Female Engineer Launches Fashionable Steel-Toed Footwear Company

7. Female Engineer Launches Fashionable Steel-Toed Footwear Company

Xena is a Milwaukee-based start-up designing and manufacturing fashionable workwear for women in STEM

May 10th, 2019 by Xena

20 Wisconsin school districts awarded Fab Labs Grants

8. 20 Wisconsin school districts awarded Fab Labs Grants

Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan and other key leaders to award grants during statewide tour on Fab Lab Day

May 13th, 2019 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Sensenbrenner Statement On Obamacare Bailout Bill

9. Sensenbrenner Statement On Obamacare Bailout Bill

“It’s incredibly disappointing that Democratic leadership chose to play politics rather than legislate.”

May 16th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

Senate Republicans unanimously reject vote on Dark Store fix

10. Senate Republicans unanimously reject vote on Dark Store fix

“It seems that the Republicans are helping the big box stores shift their property tax burden onto the back of homeowners.”

May 15th, 2019 by State Sen. Janis Ringhand

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us