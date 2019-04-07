Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 7th, 2019 08:00 am
Most popular articles in the past week.

Murphy’s Law: More Doubts About Foxconn Project

1. Murphy’s Law: More Doubts About Foxconn Project

Compressed gravel base can’t support LCD fabrication plant. So what’s being built?

Apr 2nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Vote Tuesday: Candidates for Supreme Court, School Board

2. Vote Tuesday: Candidates for Supreme Court, School Board

Milwaukeeans will find at least three contested races on the ballot.

Apr 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

7 Numbers That Explain The Election

3. 7 Numbers That Explain The Election

Neubauer did better yet worse than expected in Milwaukee, which decided statewide race.

Apr 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: 76-Unit Apartment Complex for Jackson at Water

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 76-Unit Apartment Complex for Jackson at Water

Ogden Multifamily Partners hopes to build five-story building at north end of Water Street.

Apr 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: 10 Lessons of Supreme Court Race

5. Murphy’s Law: 10 Lessons of Supreme Court Race

Anger drives votes, media in decline, traditional judicial campaigns are dead, and more.

Apr 4th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Tourism Boost from Cruise Ships?

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Tourism Boost from Cruise Ships?

Port Milwaukee angling to make city an anchor in growing Great Lakes cruise industry.

Apr 5th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Court Watch: Shelton, Jones Pick Best and Worst Cases

7. Court Watch: Shelton, Jones Pick Best and Worst Cases

Milwaukee Circuit Court candidates pick best and worst Supreme Court decisions.

Mar 26th, 2019 by Gretchen Schuldt

4 Questions and Answers on The Domes

8. 4 Questions and Answers on The Domes

What’s going to happen? That could be the toughest question of all.

Mar 30th, 2019 by Ana Martinez-Ortiz

City Stayed Home In Election

9. City Stayed Home In Election

Milwaukee turnout low, its suburbs much higher, helping Hagedorn.

Apr 4th, 2019 by Richard Davis

Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Downtown Hotel Loses Two Floors

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Downtown Hotel Loses Two Floors

Change made to please historic commission, which still holds the project until next month.

Apr 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

New Court Filings Show Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Using Taxpayer Money to Dodge Questions About What He Did With Taxpayer Money

1. New Court Filings Show Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Using Taxpayer Money to Dodge Questions About What He Did With Taxpayer Money

Lawyers Argue Vos Can’t Be Questioned Over His Schemes Using Public Resources to Protect His Own Political Power

Apr 5th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Milwaukee County Leaders Proclaim Racism is a Public Health Crisis

2. Milwaukee County Leaders Proclaim Racism is a Public Health Crisis

Following the lead from the Wisconsin Public Health Association, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and County Board Vice Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, proclaim racism is a public health crisis, and are actively taking steps to achieve racial equity throughout Milwaukee County.

Apr 4th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

“Not Pro-Republican” Brian Hagedorn Sends Republican Party of Wisconsin $150,000

3. “Not Pro-Republican” Brian Hagedorn Sends Republican Party of Wisconsin $150,000

“Why is a judicial candidate in a nonpartisan race currently trying to enrich the Republican Party?”

Apr 1st, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Campaign to Retain Judge Andrew Jones Earns Broad Support From Judiciary

4. Campaign to Retain Judge Andrew Jones Earns Broad Support From Judiciary

“It is an honor to have the support of so many members of the Milwaukee County judiciary.

Feb 21st, 2019 by Andrew Jones

AFSCME People Committee Endorses Stefanie Dugan for MPS Board

5. AFSCME People Committee Endorses Stefanie Dugan for MPS Board

AFSCME represents hard-working public servants who support Dugan for At-Large seat

Feb 4th, 2019 by Stefanie Dugan

Judges Rally Behind Danielle Shelton in Race for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge

6. Judges Rally Behind Danielle Shelton in Race for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge

“It’s an honor to have the support of so many renowned leaders from across Milwaukee County who know what it takes to serve the court.”

Nov 16th, 2018 by Danielle Shelton

Justin Bielinski Will Seek to Become the Next Alderman of Milwaukee’s 8th District

7. Justin Bielinski Will Seek to Become the Next Alderman of Milwaukee’s 8th District

8th District Alderman Announcement

Apr 4th, 2019 by Justin Bielinski

Marina Dimitrijevic Announces Candidacy for Alderwoman of Milwaukee’s 14th District

8. Marina Dimitrijevic Announces Candidacy for Alderwoman of Milwaukee’s 14th District

“My elected experience representing District 14 residents combined with my neighborhood activism provide me with the strongest foundation to advocate for all of us at the city council.”

Apr 5th, 2019 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic

Megan O’Halloran Announces Candidacy for MPS Board of School Directors

9. Megan O’Halloran Announces Candidacy for MPS Board of School Directors

Parent Activist and Public School Advocate Has a Bold Vision for MPS

Aug 28th, 2018 by Megan O’Halloran

Rep. Bowen’s Statement on Passing of Shorewood High School Student

10. Rep. Bowen’s Statement on Passing of Shorewood High School Student

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Megan and all those that were injured in this terrible crash, including her twin sister who is still recovering in the hospital.”

Apr 1st, 2019 by State Rep. David Bowen

Categories: Most Popular

