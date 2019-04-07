The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Murphy’s Law: More Doubts About Foxconn Project
Compressed gravel base can’t support LCD fabrication plant. So what’s being built?
Apr 2nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
2. Vote Tuesday: Candidates for Supreme Court, School Board
Milwaukeeans will find at least three contested races on the ballot.
Apr 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. 7 Numbers That Explain The Election
Neubauer did better yet worse than expected in Milwaukee, which decided statewide race.
Apr 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 76-Unit Apartment Complex for Jackson at Water
Ogden Multifamily Partners hopes to build five-story building at north end of Water Street.
Apr 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: 10 Lessons of Supreme Court Race
Anger drives votes, media in decline, traditional judicial campaigns are dead, and more.
Apr 4th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Tourism Boost from Cruise Ships?
Port Milwaukee angling to make city an anchor in growing Great Lakes cruise industry.
Apr 5th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Court Watch: Shelton, Jones Pick Best and Worst Cases
Milwaukee Circuit Court candidates pick best and worst Supreme Court decisions.
Mar 26th, 2019 by Gretchen Schuldt
8. 4 Questions and Answers on The Domes
What’s going to happen? That could be the toughest question of all.
Mar 30th, 2019 by Ana Martinez-Ortiz
9. City Stayed Home In Election
Milwaukee turnout low, its suburbs much higher, helping Hagedorn.
Apr 4th, 2019 by Richard Davis
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Proposed Downtown Hotel Loses Two Floors
Change made to please historic commission, which still holds the project until next month.
Apr 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. New Court Filings Show Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Using Taxpayer Money to Dodge Questions About What He Did With Taxpayer Money
Lawyers Argue Vos Can’t Be Questioned Over His Schemes Using Public Resources to Protect His Own Political Power
Apr 5th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
2. Milwaukee County Leaders Proclaim Racism is a Public Health Crisis
Following the lead from the Wisconsin Public Health Association, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and County Board Vice Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, proclaim racism is a public health crisis, and are actively taking steps to achieve racial equity throughout Milwaukee County.
Apr 4th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
3. “Not Pro-Republican” Brian Hagedorn Sends Republican Party of Wisconsin $150,000
“Why is a judicial candidate in a nonpartisan race currently trying to enrich the Republican Party?”
Apr 1st, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
4. Campaign to Retain Judge Andrew Jones Earns Broad Support From Judiciary
“It is an honor to have the support of so many members of the Milwaukee County judiciary.
Feb 21st, 2019 by Andrew Jones
5. AFSCME People Committee Endorses Stefanie Dugan for MPS Board
AFSCME represents hard-working public servants who support Dugan for At-Large seat
Feb 4th, 2019 by Stefanie Dugan
6. Judges Rally Behind Danielle Shelton in Race for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge
“It’s an honor to have the support of so many renowned leaders from across Milwaukee County who know what it takes to serve the court.”
Nov 16th, 2018 by Danielle Shelton
7. Justin Bielinski Will Seek to Become the Next Alderman of Milwaukee’s 8th District
8th District Alderman Announcement
Apr 4th, 2019 by Justin Bielinski
8. Marina Dimitrijevic Announces Candidacy for Alderwoman of Milwaukee’s 14th District
“My elected experience representing District 14 residents combined with my neighborhood activism provide me with the strongest foundation to advocate for all of us at the city council.”
Apr 5th, 2019 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic
9. Megan O’Halloran Announces Candidacy for MPS Board of School Directors
Parent Activist and Public School Advocate Has a Bold Vision for MPS
Aug 28th, 2018 by Megan O’Halloran
10. Rep. Bowen’s Statement on Passing of Shorewood High School Student
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Megan and all those that were injured in this terrible crash, including her twin sister who is still recovering in the hospital.”
Apr 1st, 2019 by State Rep. David Bowen
