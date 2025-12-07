The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Two Milwaukee McDonald’s Restaurants Being Demolished
World’s biggest fast-food restaurant shrinking Milwaukee footprint.
Dec 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Jeff Bezos Donates $5 Million To Fight Milwaukee Homelessness
Support for United Way program will be given over 5 years.
Dec 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. ICE Moving Its Milwaukee Facility
From Downtown to Northwest Side. With maybe a second office still to come.
Dec 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Public Museum Would Be Demolished For Major Development
County consultants envision project with up to 555 housing units on museum site.
Dec 3rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
5. Transportation: 27th Street Bridge Will Close For A Year
I-94 project will cause key local road’s longterm closure.
Nov 29th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
6. Movie Theaters Fight to Stay Open
Park Theatre in Park Falls closing. Milwaukee theater group’s sales down 38%.
Nov 30th, 2025 by Evan Casey
7. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in November
Many new places include a plant-based bakery, Bay View brunch spot and a tea shop.
Dec 1st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. Dining: Casablanca Is a Milwaukee Success
Founded 37 years ago, serving Middle Eastern fare that’s tasty and reasonably-priced.
Nov 30th, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
9. Transportation: MCTS Budget Picture Keeps Getting Worse
MCTS preparing for more cuts in coming years.
Dec 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
10. Beans & Barley is Closing
Longtime restaurant, deli and retail shop to close in early 2026, citing sale of its building.
Dec 3rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Bublr Bikes announces new executive director
Dec 1st, 2025 by Bublr Bikes
3. The Bronzeville Center for the Arts Appoints Distinguished Arts Advocate Ra Joy as Next Executive Director
Joy, with decades of experience in the arts and public policy, served most recently as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor at the National Endowment for the Arts under President Joe Biden
Dec 3rd, 2025 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts
7. Charles E. Fromage Transforms into “Noël à Paris”
A Holiday Pop-Up Transporting Milwaukee to 1950s Montmartre
Nov 17th, 2025 by Charles E. Fromage
8. County Executive Crowley Selects Joe Lamers as Director of Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Lamers brings nearly 20 years of experience in local government administration to this role
Dec 4th, 2025 by David Crowley
10. Abortion Providers & Physicians in TX, WI, OH, MD Sound the Alarm on the Harms Texas’ New Medication Abortion Ban Will Have on Patient Care
Texas’ House Bill 7 will take effect this Thursday, December 4
Dec 1st, 2025 by Committee to Protect Health Care
