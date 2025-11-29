Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A key north-south artery will soon close to traffic for almost a full year.

The 27th Street Bridge spanning the Menomonee Valley will be closed to traffic starting in spring 2026.

The bridge is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) as part of the $1.75 billion widening of Interstate 94.

In a recent newsletter, WisDOT said the 27th Street Bridge would be closed “long term” while it is reconstructed. WisDOT expects construction will be completed by early 2027, according to a timeline for the interstate project. Once finished, there will be new sidewalks and bike lanes running in both directions on the bridge.

The 35th Street Bridge will also be rebuilt during the interstate project, but WisDOT is waiting until the 27th Street Bridge is finished before closing it for construction, preserving transportation access across the Menomonee Valley.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) PurpleLine runs back and forth across the 27th Street Bridge. The route is among the highest-ridership routes in the system. MCTS frequently adjusts bus routes to account for construction and road closures.

On a public webpage, MCTS reports the PurpleLine will be impacted during interstate construction. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for any available details on how MCTS will detour buses during reconstruction of the bridge.

WisDOT recently broke ground on the widening project with the “West Leg Segment” stretching from Zablocki Drive, just west of American Family Field, to N. 70th Street.

The larger 3.5-mile project will rebuild the freeway from N. 16th to N. 70th street and completely replace the Stadium Interchange. The six-lane roadway will be expanded to eight lanes. WisDOT expects construction to last until 2033.

More information on construction timing is available on WisDOT’s I-94 East-West project website.

