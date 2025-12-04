MCTS Budget Picture Keeps Getting Worse
MCTS preparing for more cuts in coming years.
The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is preparing for its first major service cuts in years as its short-term budget picture worsens.
MCTS will cut service by 6% in 2026 to close a $9 million budget gap, MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes said Tuesday. The gap was originally $14 million, but the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors scraped together an additional $4.7 million, funding that MCTS cannot rely on the following year.
In 2027, MCTS will face a budget deficit between $18 million and $20 million, Fuentes told supervisors on the Committee on Transportation and Transit. It will be the first year since 2019 that MCTS creates a budget without the help of federal stimulus funds released during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fuentes said his agency will begin preparing for the 2027 budget in January. At the same time, the system will be managing the implementation of cuts and attempting to bring staffing in line with increasingly diminished bus service.
“It is a very fluid situation,” Fuentes said.
MCTS implemented a hiring freeze in the wake of a midyear deficit that caught the system by surprise and snowballed into a political controversy. Officials initially concealed the budget deficit from county supervisors and the Office of the Comptroller, but the magnitude of the gap and contract negotiations with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 forced the system to announce it publicly. Supervisors learned the transit system was over budget through media reports.
To shrink the deficit, the agency began spending down stimulus funding faster and announced service reductions. The reduced service led officials to temporarily suspend recruitment and stop hiring for vacant positions, Fuentes said. The new CEO was hired amidst the tumult.
MCTS recently released a plan to avoid cutting entire routes in 2026 using the funding from the budget amendment. Supervisors gave initial approval for the plan at the committee meeting Tuesday. The proposal will go before the full board later this month. MCTS is likely to continue to adjust service in response to rider feedback and budget realities throughout the year, Fuentes said.
“How we start in January, I would almost say with certainty that that’s not how we’re going to end in December,” Fuentes said.
More about the 2025 MCTS Financial Issues
- Transportation: MCTS Budget Picture Keeps Getting Worse - Graham Kilmer - Dec 4th, 2025
- Transportation: MCTS Avoids Full Route Cuts Under New Plan - Graham Kilmer - Nov 27th, 2025
- Transportation: Supervisor Pushes Fare Evasion Plan, Tangles With Sheriff - Graham Kilmer - Oct 23rd, 2025
- Transportation: Bus Cuts Leave Some Riders Stranded - Graham Kilmer - Oct 21st, 2025
- Transportation: Emails Reveal MCTS Officials Concealed Budget Deficit From Comptroller, County Board - Graham Kilmer - Oct 10th, 2025
- Transportation: 6 Bus Routes That Could Disappear in 2026 - Graham Kilmer - Sep 30th, 2025
- Transportation: MCTS Reaches New Labor Agreement With Union - Graham Kilmer - Sep 27th, 2025
- Transportation: Rep. Steil Calls For Greater Federal Oversight of MCTS - Graham Kilmer - Sep 17th, 2025
- Transportation: Bus System Fare Evasion Plan Gets Chilly Reception - Graham Kilmer - Sep 4th, 2025
- Transportation: MCTS Releases Fare Evasion Prevention Plan - Graham Kilmer - Aug 25th, 2025
Read more about 2025 MCTS Financial Issues here
More about the 2026 Milwaukee County Budget
- Transportation: MCTS Budget Picture Keeps Getting Worse - Graham Kilmer - Dec 4th, 2025
- MKE County: Crowley Signs $1.3 Billion Budget Without Vetoes - Graham Kilmer - Nov 11th, 2025
- County Executive Crowley, Chairwoman Nicholson-Bovell Approve 2026 County Budget - David Crowley - Nov 7th, 2025
- MKE County: Board Adopts 2026 Budget, Reduces Size of MCTS Cut - Graham Kilmer - Nov 6th, 2025
- Supervisor Sequanna Taylor Highlights Key Co-Sponsorships in 2026 Milwaukee County Budget - Sequanna Taylor - Nov 6th, 2025
- Supervisor Martin Applauds Board Approval of Cooper Park Repair Amendment - Sup. Felesia Martin - Nov 6th, 2025
- Milwaukee County Board Advances Budget Amendments to Strengthen Transit, Health, Housing, and Family Well-Being While Reducing the Tax Levy - County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson - Nov 6th, 2025
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement on 2026 Amended Budget - David Crowley - Nov 6th, 2025
- Transportation: Supervisors Use Parliamentary Moves To Save MCTS - Graham Kilmer - Oct 31st, 2025
- MKE County: Supervisors Trying To Reverse Crowley’s Budget Cuts - Graham Kilmer - Oct 30th, 2025
Read more about 2026 Milwaukee County Budget here
MKE County
-
McGovern Closed, More Senior Centers Next?Dec 3rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Board Seeks Repeal of Restrictions in Sales Tax DealDec 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Supervisors Back Data Center RulesDec 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
Milwaukee Vying For Grants For Trail Extensions, Traffic Safety ProjectsDec 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
MPS Offering Alternative Transportation for Homeless StudentsDec 2nd, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
-
27th Street Bridge Will Close For A YearNov 29th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer