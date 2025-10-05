Plus: New additions to Deer District, a fire at Glorioso's and farewell to Heaven's Table

Three months after announcing its impending closure, AJ Bombers has set its final day of service for Nov. 20.

The longtime Water Street restaurant will continue serving its burgers, shakes and peanut bombs until then, with daily specials and farewell celebrations leading up to closing day.

“This fall is about celebrating the guests who made AJ Bombers what it is,” said David Marcus, CEO of Marcus Investments and owner of Benson’s Restaurant Group, in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for a final burger, beer, and of course, a peanut bomb or two before we close our doors in November.”

Every day this month, the restaurant at 1247 N. Water St. will offer specials including a college ID meal deal with a burger, fries and soda for $9.99; a free Busch Light with the purchase of a Barrie Burger (a second beer is $2); and the return of the Bomber Burger—topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Bombers Sauce and a crispy, cheese-stuffed portobello—for $13.50, served with a choice of fries or tots.

Weekly specials include the Classic AJ Single Burger for $4.95 and $3 Bomber Beers on Thursdays, plus $2 off appetizers and $4 select domestic 16-ounce cans on Fridays.

On Oct. 13, the restaurant will celebrate its Food Wars Anniversary, a throwback to its 2010 title as best burger on the Travel Channel’s “Food Wars,” with the Milwaukee Burger, featuring a ¼-pound patty, Colby cheese, applewood smoked bacon and Schlitz onions for $7.50, with fries available for a $2 upcharge.

As the countdown to Nov. 20 continues, AJ Bombers asks fans to share throwback photos using #AJBombers on social media. The restaurant’s final week of service will run Nov. 17–20, culminating in a farewell celebration on closing night.

AJ Bombers is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Delivery is available until 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Barbecue Restaurant Eyes East Side

Overnight Fire Closes Glorioso’s

At Glorioso’s Italian Market on Friday morning, the familiar aroma of fresh pastries and pasta sauce was replaced by that of acrid smoke. An overnight fire on the second floor in the early hours of Oct. 3 caused damage to parts of the building at 1011 E. Brady St., co-owner Carmine Presta told Urban Milwaukee. No injuries were reported, though the market will likely remain closed for at least two weeks. “A lot of smoke went through the store,” Presta said, noting that the 1907 building didn’t sustain any structural damage. “A lot of it will be cleaning … so hopefully we can get the store back open as soon as possible.” Presta said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m., in either the laundry room or the server room, which are located next to each other. Additional updates are expected following assessment and inspection.

Marcus Debuts Revamped Dining Concepts at River Center

Midwest SAD Opens in Walker’s Point

Hand-painted murals, hungry customers and a team full of talented bakers—opening week arrived and Midwest SAD had everything but the kitchen sink. No, really. After six months of work, the new Walker’s Point bakery was gearing up for its grand opening in early August when a plumbing disaster set the business back to square one. What followed was “a total nightmare,” documented by owner Sam Sandrin in a series of online posts. The complex, bureaucratic ordeal boiled down to a single contractor who cost the business dearly—in both money and time.

Puerto Rican Restaurant Planned For Lincoln Village

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September

Bucks Show Off Exclusive Lounge

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to debut a new luxury space for courtside season ticket holders in time for next month’s season opener. The Reserve, set to open Oct. 22, will bring a full bar, white-glove service and a curated menu from James Beard-nominated chef Justin Carlisle to the ground level of Fiserv Forum. The 2,694-square-foot space was formerly a media center. Bucks President Peter Feigin called The Reserve “the next evolution of professional sports” during a tour on Tuesday, saying it will be the organization’s most exclusive hospitality offering to date. “This is the way to experience a game,” he said. The Bucks have partnered with general contractor JP Cullen and architect Kahler Slater for The Reserve, which also offers back-of-house access and designated parking for members.

Airport-Themed Restaurant For Sale

Antlers Up, Two New Businesses Join Deer District

Barbecue Restaurant Sets Closing Date

Heaven’s Table BBQ is winding down its tenure on Milwaukee’s West Side, with plans to serve its final slabs of ribs on Oct. 7. Owner Jason Alston broke the news in a social media post Friday morning, inviting guests to “come have a seat at ‘our table'” one last time. “What an AMAZING journey it has been of endurance, strength, growth and friendship!,” Alston wrote. “The memories we shared will forever have a special place in our hearts. Alston began barbecuing as a hobby, inspired by countless hours spent watching his uncle and grandfather at the grill. He later attended culinary school at Milwaukee Area Technical College, which led him to positions with SURG Restaurant Group and Marquette University‘s Alumni Memorial Union.

City Revokes License of Southside Bar After Drug Discovery

