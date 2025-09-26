Barbecue Restaurant Sets Closing Date

Heaven's Table BBQ is set to close next month after nearly four years on North Avenue.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Heaven’s Table BBQ is winding down its tenure on Milwaukee’s West Side, with plans to serve its final slabs of ribs on Oct. 7.

Owner Jason Alston broke the news in a social media post Friday morning, inviting guests to “come have a seat at ‘our table'” one last time.

“What an AMAZING journey it has been of endurance, strength, growth and friendship!,” Alston wrote. “The memories we shared will forever have a special place in our hearts.

Alston began barbecuing as a hobby, inspired by countless hours spent watching his uncle and grandfather at the grill. He later attended culinary school at Milwaukee Area Technical College, which led him to positions with SURG Restaurant Group and Marquette University‘s Alumni Memorial Union.

Alston went on to launch Heaven’s Table at Crossroads Collective in 2019. The restaurant relocated to a standalone space at 5507 W. North Ave. in 2021, where it remains today. The neighboring business, Whiskey Haze, closed in 2023 and was replaced last summer by Ruby’s Bagels.

Specializing in Southern-style barbecue favorites, Heaven’s Table offers slow-smoked beef brisket, chicken and St. Louis-style pork ribs with sides like cornbread, dirty rice, coleslaw and house-baked beans.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Alston concluded his social media post with a Bible verse: “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1).

The restaurateur also hinted at possible future plans. “Please stay in touch for what God has planned for us next!!”

Heaven’s Table is expected to proceed with regular service through Oct. 7. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alston did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.