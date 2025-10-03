Overnight Fire Closes Glorioso’s

Store could remain closed for up to two weeks after second-floor blaze.

At Glorioso’s Italian Market on Friday morning, the familiar aroma of fresh pastries and pasta sauce was replaced by that of acrid smoke.

An overnight fire on the second floor in the early hours of Oct. 3 caused damage to parts of the building at 1011 E. Brady St., co-owner Carmine Presta told Urban Milwaukee. No injuries were reported, though the market will likely remain closed for at least two weeks.

“A lot of smoke went through the store,” Presta said, noting that the 1907 building didn’t sustain any structural damage. “A lot of it will be cleaning … so hopefully we can get the store back open as soon as possible.”

Presta said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m., in either the laundry room or the server room, which are located next to each other. Additional updates are expected following assessment and inspection.

A longtime fixture on Brady Street, Glorioso’s is known for its Italian groceries, deli and family legacy. Brothers Joe, Eddie and Ted Glorioso launched the market in 1946, offering imported goods and specialty foods including meats, cheeses, sandwiches, pastries and house-made products like meatballs and sausage.

The market was sold to new ownership in 2024, but remains family-owned. Presta and his brothers, Dominic and Paolo now lead the business, with Nicole Larson serving as the registered agent.

For updates and additional information, visit the Glorioso’s Facebook page.

