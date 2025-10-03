Marcus Debuts Revamped Dining Concepts at River Center

Upper Bar and River Center Market now open in downtown office building.

After a brief hiatus for an ownership change, the riverfront bar and fast-casual food court at Associated Bank River Center, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., have reopened under new operator Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

The revamped businesses—Upper Bar and River Center Market—expand Marcus’ downtown portfolio, which already includes food and beverage programs at Pfister Hotel, Saint Kate The Arts Hotel and restaurants such as Safe House.

Upper Bar occupies a portion of the building’s second floor, offering craft drinks and small plates, plus rentable space for dining and events. The cocktail lounge replaces former tenant Vault, serving amped-up classics like pistachio espresso martinis and autumn-spiced margaritas, along with beer, wine, seltzers, canned THC drinks and non-alcoholic cocktails. A limited food menu includes snacks such as charcuterie, chicken wings, shrimp cocktail and flatbreads.

41Fork Hospitality was the previous operator.

The ground-level River Center Market continues as a counter-service food court with lunch items like deli sandwiches, salads, smash burgers and burrito bowls. The market also offers sushi rolls from The Studio at Saint Kate and daily specials like Friday fish fry.

For maximum convenience, orders can be placed online for pickup.

The market’s coffee kiosk, formerly KnockBox, now operates as Perk Up, serving Valentine coffee instead of Stone Creek. Breakfast items like quiche and sandwiches are also available, along with a selection of smoothies, teas, packaged snacks and more.

“With Upper Bar and River Center Market, we’re doing what Marcus does best: elevating downtown Milwaukee’s food and beverage scene with experiences designed to bring people together,” said John Wise, vice president of food and beverage at Marcus Hotels & Resorts, in a statement.

Upper Bar is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday from 2 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight, with other times also available for private bookings.

River Center Market is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

