Midwest SAD Opens in Walker’s Point

Bakery's second location now serving baked goods, coffee, beer and more on 6th Street.

Hand-painted murals, hungry customers and a team full of talented bakers—opening week arrived and Midwest SAD had everything but the kitchen sink.

No, really.

After six months of work, the new Walker’s Point bakery was gearing up for its grand opening in early August when a plumbing disaster set the business back to square one.

What followed was “a total nightmare,” documented by owner Sam Sandrin in a series of online posts. The complex, bureaucratic ordeal boiled down to a single contractor who cost the business dearly—in both money and time.

If nothing else, it made last weekend’s soft opening all the sweeter.

Sandrin and her employees welcomed their first guests at 601 S. 6th St. on Sept. 27 with a lineup of classic sweets, new additions, Sugar Leaf coffee—and a healthy sigh of relief. Turnout was great, Sandrin reports, and the location is now settling into its soft opening with plans for an official launch later this month.

For now, the bakery case is stocked with cookies, brownies, shortbread and fudge, along with sweet and savory rolls—raspberry-lemon, cheddar-bacon-ranch—and Sandrin’s best-selling banana pudding. An expanded menu featuring sandwiches, salads and snacks is expected in the coming weeks.

The location also has a liquor license, covering everything from mimosas to pickle beer—or, as Sandrin recommends, an 11 p.m. “double Tully and Coke with a fluffernutter cookie.”

“New Sad,” as it’s nicknamed, comes with a larger footprint than the original downtown location. The new location has counter seating, tables, an outdoor courtyard and lounge area for those wanting to linger. It’s also not in a basement.

The space itself is a feast for the eyes, lovingly outfitted with small details like faux stained glass windows, a cacti cabinet and ceramic trinkets, which Sandrin collects. And if the pride-themed hearts scattered about aren’t evidence enough, the street-facing mural by Ari Kohll spells it out: “Love ya lots.”

Midwest SAD’s soft opening hours are Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The bakery continues to operate downtown at 770 N. Jefferson St. and inside Gathering Place Brewing Company‘s Wauwatosa taproom, 7208 W. North Ave.

