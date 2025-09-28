Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Sep 28th, 2025

Police Ask Council To Close Downtown Nightclub

1. Police Ask Council To Close Downtown Nightclub

Formal revocation filing triggers high-stakes hearing.

Sep 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Northridge Mall Completely Demolished

2. Northridge Mall Completely Demolished

Entrance to old movie theater toughest part of structure to raze. What comes next?

Sep 23rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County Board Chair Spends Donor Cash on Meals, Travel, Candy, Wine Bars

3. MKE County: County Board Chair Spends Donor Cash on Meals, Travel, Candy, Wine Bars

No other board members spend campaign money in this fashion.

Sep 23rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Historic Church Will Be Sold

4. Historic Church Will Be Sold

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center is closing.

Sep 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Doner Kebab Restaurant Plans Milwaukee Location

5. Doner Kebab Restaurant Plans Milwaukee Location

Capitol Dr. location would be city’s first dedicated to iconic German street food.

Sep 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Pension Backdrop Costs Hits $409 Million, Top Retiree Gets $2.5 Million

6. MKE County: Pension Backdrop Costs Hits $409 Million, Top Retiree Gets $2.5 Million

The total cost rose by $55 million since 2021, making more county workers rich.

Sep 22nd, 2025 by Caleb Rose

Murphy’s Law: Will Data Centers Gobble Up Wisconsin?

7. Murphy’s Law: Will Data Centers Gobble Up Wisconsin?

Using massive amounts of water and electric power and creating few jobs.

Sep 23rd, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

State Workers Comp Payments Frozen for 9 Years

8. State Workers Comp Payments Frozen for 9 Years

As Wisconsin companies saved $1 billion in rate cuts, injured workers fall behind.

Sep 21st, 2025 by Tom Kertscher

New Speed Data Shows Dramatic Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Efforts

9. New Speed Data Shows Dramatic Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Efforts

City’s interventions are reducing speeds, crashes.

Sep 26th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County Selects Contractors for Courthouse

10. MKE County: County Selects Contractors for Courthouse

But some supervisors balk at the complex financing arrangement for project.

Sep 22nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Magic Brew! Milwaukee Brewers Clinch National League Central Division and NLDS Appearance

1. Magic Brew! Milwaukee Brewers Clinch National League Central Division and NLDS Appearance

Central Division Champion Postseason Gear Available NOW at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field; Postseason Tickets On Sale Tuesday, September 23

Sep 21st, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Doors Open Milwaukee Celebrates 15th Anniversary with 160+ Sites, Sept. 27–28

2. Doors Open Milwaukee Celebrates 15th Anniversary with 160+ Sites, Sept. 27–28

 

Sep 22nd, 2025 by Historic Milwaukee Inc

Alderman Burgelis Responds to Senator Wanggaard’s Misguided and Misleading Attacks on Milwaukee

3. Alderman Burgelis Responds to Senator Wanggaard’s Misguided and Misleading Attacks on Milwaukee

 

Sep 22nd, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

Sen. Larson letter to Sen. Wanggaard in response to his 9-19-25 press release

4. Sen. Larson letter to Sen. Wanggaard in response to his 9-19-25 press release

 

Sep 22nd, 2025 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Mayor’s “Business as Usual” Budget an Anticipated Disappointment

5. Mayor’s “Business as Usual” Budget an Anticipated Disappointment

Statement of Alderman Scott Spiker

Sep 23rd, 2025 by Ald. Scott Spiker

Near northwest side building owner looking for mural artist

6. Near northwest side building owner looking for mural artist

 

Sep 22nd, 2025 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

St. Marcus Lutheran School Dedicates Newly Renovated, Expanded Campus Building to Mark $25 Million Capital Campaign

7. St. Marcus Lutheran School Dedicates Newly Renovated, Expanded Campus Building to Mark $25 Million Capital Campaign

Ribbon-cutting ceremony honors Karl J. Schlueter Campus building that increases overall enrollment to more than 1,500 scholars

Sep 23rd, 2025 by St. Marcus Lutheran School

Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Academic Affairs

8. Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Academic Affairs

 

Sep 24th, 2025 by Alverno College

Social Worker and Disability Rights Advocate Jessica Seawright Launches Campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly District 21

9. Social Worker and Disability Rights Advocate Jessica Seawright Launches Campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly District 21

 

Sep 22nd, 2025 by Jessica Seawright

The Data Center Stampede Is On, and Wisconsin Is Not Prepared

10. The Data Center Stampede Is On, and Wisconsin Is Not Prepared

 

Sep 24th, 2025 by State Sen. Chris Larson

