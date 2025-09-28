The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Police Ask Council To Close Downtown Nightclub
Formal revocation filing triggers high-stakes hearing.
Sep 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Northridge Mall Completely Demolished
Entrance to old movie theater toughest part of structure to raze. What comes next?
Sep 23rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. MKE County: County Board Chair Spends Donor Cash on Meals, Travel, Candy, Wine Bars
No other board members spend campaign money in this fashion.
Sep 23rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
4. Historic Church Will Be Sold
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center is closing.
Sep 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Doner Kebab Restaurant Plans Milwaukee Location
Capitol Dr. location would be city’s first dedicated to iconic German street food.
Sep 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. MKE County: Pension Backdrop Costs Hits $409 Million, Top Retiree Gets $2.5 Million
The total cost rose by $55 million since 2021, making more county workers rich.
Sep 22nd, 2025 by Caleb Rose
7. Murphy’s Law: Will Data Centers Gobble Up Wisconsin?
Using massive amounts of water and electric power and creating few jobs.
Sep 23rd, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
8. State Workers Comp Payments Frozen for 9 Years
As Wisconsin companies saved $1 billion in rate cuts, injured workers fall behind.
Sep 21st, 2025 by Tom Kertscher
9. New Speed Data Shows Dramatic Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Efforts
City’s interventions are reducing speeds, crashes.
Sep 26th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. MKE County: County Selects Contractors for Courthouse
But some supervisors balk at the complex financing arrangement for project.
Sep 22nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. Magic Brew! Milwaukee Brewers Clinch National League Central Division and NLDS Appearance
Central Division Champion Postseason Gear Available NOW at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field; Postseason Tickets On Sale Tuesday, September 23
Sep 21st, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. Mayor’s “Business as Usual” Budget an Anticipated Disappointment
Statement of Alderman Scott Spiker
Sep 23rd, 2025 by Ald. Scott Spiker
6. Near northwest side building owner looking for mural artist
Sep 22nd, 2025 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
7. St. Marcus Lutheran School Dedicates Newly Renovated, Expanded Campus Building to Mark $25 Million Capital Campaign
Ribbon-cutting ceremony honors Karl J. Schlueter Campus building that increases overall enrollment to more than 1,500 scholars
Sep 23rd, 2025 by St. Marcus Lutheran School
8. Alverno College Welcomes New Vice President for Academic Affairs
Sep 24th, 2025 by Alverno College
10. The Data Center Stampede Is On, and Wisconsin Is Not Prepared
Sep 24th, 2025 by State Sen. Chris Larson
