MKE County
Pension Backdrop Costs Hits $409 Million, Top Retiree Gets $2.5 Million
The total cost rose by $55 million since 2021, making more county workers rich.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
MKE County
-
County Selects Contractors for CourthouseSep 22nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Hannah Dugan Jurors Will Be Asked About Politics, News SourcesSep 20th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
New Solar Project Reduces County’s Carbon FootprintSep 19th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer