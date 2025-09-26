New Speed Data Shows Dramatic Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Efforts

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Newly-released data shows that the City of Milwaukee’s push to combat reckless driving by making physical changes to streets is having an impact.

According to the Department of Public Works (DPW), projects implemented in 2024, for which speed data has been collected, reduced speeding by an average of 27%.

Projects completed in 2023 reduced crashes by 15%, injury crashes 7% and “life-changing injury crashes” by 28%.

“That’s what we’ve been focused on in my administration, is making the streets safer,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a press conference on Sept. 18. His first act in office in late 2021 was to declare reckless driving a public safety crisis. The city also later adopted a Vision Zero policy of working to eliminate traffic deaths on its streets.

“The Department of Public Works continues to be diligent in our efforts to lower speeds and increase safety on our streets. And we are actively looking to include traffic calming in every project that we can,” said City Engineer Kevin Muhs.

“Street calming measures are great and this data is so impressive,” said Common Council President José G. Pérez. “We must exhaust all forms of technology to improve traffic and pedestrian safety.”

Muhs said the city continues to target its investments near schools and parks, including Walker Square Park, where the press conference was held.

Certain streets have shown great speed reductions, either with raised crosswalks or street reconfigurations. A speed hump on W. Windlake Avenue cut the percentage of motorists exceeding the speed limit from 30% to 2%. A two-way protected bike lane and other calming measures on Van Buren Street cut speeding from 20% to 3%.

“Van Buren is a great example of how a street designed for walking and biking is safer for everyone,” said Muhs. He said speeds are down, but motorists are still able to navigate the corridor using turn lanes.

Other interventions haven’t been as impactful. The reconstruction of Howard Avenue between S. 6th Street and S. Clement Avenue cut speeding by 21 percentage points, but still leaves 45% of motorists speeding.

DPW data shows other reconstruction projects have been more impactful. N. Humboldt Boulevard saw a 49% crash reduction and a 40% injury crash reduction. A road diet to W. Highland reduced crashes by 44%.

“We get that there’s a trade-off,” said Walker Square resident Peter Hertel Meirose, who admitted his own trips take longer. “There is no question that a calmer street is a better street.”

The newly released data is an expansion of figures reported on by Urban Milwaukee in July. For more data on the city’s traffic calming efforts, see Urban Milwaukee’s 2024 coverage of a variety of projects.

DPW intends to construct 60 traffic calming projects in 2025.

Speed Data

Crash Data

