Data Shows Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Projects
Huge reductions in speeding for some projects, less impact for others.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
Transportation
-
Proposed Bill Aims to Ease Wisconsin School Bus Driver ShortageJul 21st, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
-
Transit Union Rejects MCTS Contract ProposalJul 19th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
See Milwaukee’s New Pothole Filling MachineJul 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene