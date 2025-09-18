Historic Church Will Be Sold

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A 137-year-old former church is about to hit the market as a Milwaukee cultural institution bids adieu.

The Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., is set to close its doors.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share some difficult news: due to ongoing financial challenges, the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center will be suspending operations by the end of October 2025,” said the nonprofit organization in a social media post earlier this month.

The organization uses its longtime home, the former Grand Avenue Congregational Church, as a base to promote Irish culture and a venue for events. It also maintains a sizable lending library.

“The decision has not been made lightly. Despite the hard work of our team and the support of our community, we have reached a point where continuing operations is no longer sustainable,” the statement says.

The organization’s 2024 federal 990 filing indicates it brought in revenue of $149,063, a nearly $8,000 increase from the year prior, and expenses fell from approximately $212,000 to $156,000. The 2023 deficit was the largest since 2015. It ended its 2024 fiscal year with $572,000 in net assets.

Several regular events were held at the facility, including concerts and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade after-party.

The organization was founded in 1992 and, according to city records, purchased the property in 1996 from the church.

Famed Milwaukee architect Edward Townsend Mix designed the structure in the Romanesque Revival style. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at the church in 1957.

The Historic Preservation Commission locally designated it as historic in 1984. Any future exterior modifications would need city approval.

