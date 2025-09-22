Doner Kebab Restaurant Plans Milwaukee Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

While playing professional soccer in Germany, Ray Ramic was a regular at the doner kebab stands surrounding most fields. The street food — shaved, spit-roasted meat wrapped in fresh flatbread — was a favorite among fans and players alike, ideal for a post-game or practice meal.

After moving to the U.S. in 2000, Ramic struggled to find a suitable replacement. “I was really missing that here,” he said. In 2023, after more than two decades stateside, the athlete-turned-entrepreneur opened Doner Kebab in Hartford, WI.

What began as a taste of home for Ramic quickly became a regional favorite, drawing customers from Oshkosh, Chicago and even Iowa. Now, the business is set to expand with a second location. This time in Milwaukee.

The new restaurant, also called Doner Kebab, is planned for 138 E. Capitol Dr., formerly home to Wing Zone. Ramic said he chose the site partly as a favor to fans. “A majority of my customers are really out of Milwaukee,” he said, noting that he expects a positive response from both locals and out-of-towners.

Like its flagship, the Milwaukee location will feature classic doner with sliced, roasted meat and toppings such as lettuce, onion, red cabbage, cheese and tomato. Fillings are wrapped in scratch-made flatbread and served with a choice of herb, garlic or spicy sauce—or you can select “trio” for a taste of all three. The menu also features doner wraps, a “donerdilla” and the gluten-free doner bowl, served with meat, toppings and sauce, but no bread.

Despite strong German Roots, Milwaukee has few options for authentic doner kebab. Some businesses, like WurstBar MKE, offer their owner versions, but Ramic’s restaurant will be the first dedicated solely to the dish.

The Milwaukee location, slightly larger than its original, is awaiting city approval, with plans to open as soon as next month. Its proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Once open, Ramic plans to offer dine-in for up to 20 guests at a time, along with carryout and delivery through platforms like DoorDash. Online ordering will also be available.

For updates, follow Doner Kebab on social media (Facebook and Tik Tok) or visit its website. With expansion on the horizon, Ramic is hiring, and invites interested applicants to stop by or reach out to discuss opportunities.

