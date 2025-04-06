Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What makes a great brewery tour? Is it the beer, the behind-the-scenes insights or the up-close look at brewing equipment? If you’re a fan of the former, listen up.

Milwaukee Brewing Company, now under Eagle Park Brewing Company, is bringing back its fan-favorite brewery tour in honor of Milwaukee Day, celebrated citywide on April 14 — or 4/14.

The one-day-only event will take place the weekend before, on April 12.

There’s just one catch: the experience includes all the beer—unlimited half-pours for brews under 7.5% ABV and two tokens for anything stronger—but none of the tour. That’s because Eagle Park’s Bay View taproom, 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., has no on-site production, meaning nowhere to tour.

Instead, attendees will have a 90-minute window to drink as much as they please. A $25 ticket also includes a commemorative pint glass and access to two special releases: MKE Day IPA and Recombobulation, a bourbon barrel-aged cuvée blend.

“Look, we all know the best part of the old brewery tour wasn’t the tour—it was the one and a half hour, all-you-can-drink beer session,” Eagle Park states on its website. “So, we’re skipping the formalities and giving the people what they really want: unlimited MKE beer, zero unnecessary walking.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Regular tours run on the hour, every hour, from noon until 5 p.m. A special open house session is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $35.

Tickets are available to purchase online.

In 2022, Eagle Park acquired the intellectual property, recipes, and branding of Milwaukee Brewing Company, with a promise to “ensure the future of Milwaukee’s third-oldest craft brewery.”

Eagle Park has continued brewing Milwaukee Brewing Company’s popular beers and opened a Milwaukee Brewing Co. taproom in Bay View last April, taking over the space previously occupied by Tonic Tavern.

In addition to the brewery tours, Milwaukee will come alive on April 14, and the days leading up to it, with a host of celebrations scheduled throughout the city. That includes a flag unfurling at Milwaukee City Hall, a midday Milwaukee Brewers game, a celebratory wine dinner and more.

See a list of upcoming events on the Visit Milwaukee website.

Lakefront Partnering With Famed German Brewery On New Beer

You’ve heard of pen pals. Now, get ready for Bräu Buddies. A new partnership between Lakefront Brewery and Hofbräu München spans the Atlantic Ocean, tapping into more than 400 years of German brewing tradition for a special collaboration brew: Bräu Buddies. The rustic German-style lager, featuring Vienna and Melanoidin malts, will be available starting April 4 at Old German Beer Hall, 1009 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., which will tap a complimentary keg for patrons at 6 p.m. The brew is also available in Lakefront’s beer hall, 1872 N. Commerce St., throughout April and May. Guests can purchase a commemorative pint glass — with a full pour included — for $10. The glass is also available to buy on its own.

Read the full article

Fusion Restaurant Planned For Historic Mitchell Street

Ramen or quesadillas? Enchiladas or sushi? At Leo’s Wok Restaurant, diners won’t have to choose. Set to open later this month at 807 W. Historic Mitchell St., the new restaurant will serve both Mexican and Japanese cuisines, highlighting the most popular dishes from each. That includes tempura, tacos, sushi, ramen, enchiladas, quesadillas and more, according to owner Ebert Francisco Lopez Menchu, who emphasized his commitment to preparing “traditional and authentic dishes.” The restaurant also plans to serve alcohol, which, pending approval, would account for 15% of its revenue.

Read the full article

Kinship Cafe Boasts Stunning Space, Tasty Meals

You will not find a more stunning space for breakfast or lunch than the Kinship Cafe that opened last November in the former Schuster’s department store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It is now the ThriveOn King center after an inspired renovation created a community hub, including this cafe, where everyone is welcome to visit, have a meal, and stay awhile. In the area around the café, you will see several places to sit, many tables, a large enclosed meeting room, and a stage ready for future events. You enter the building via the original wooden revolving doors, one of many historic features that were retained, adding some old Milwaukee charm to this spectacular communal space. When you come for a meal, look for the menu posted on the chalkboard behind the counter. The first thing I saw was That Tandem Sandwich. It tweaked a memory of a chicken sandwich and of course, it would be That Chicken Sandwich, because Caitlin Cullen, the owner of the former The Tandem known for its amazing chicken sandwiches, is the person behind the operation of Kinship Cafe. That Tandem Sandwich lived up to my memories: it was a crusty breast on a toasted bun topped with slightly sweet house-made pickles and a spicy sriracha aioli.

Read the full article

Breweries React to Trump Tariffs Impact on Aluminum Prices

Brewery owners have been bracing for impact since the Trump administration announced in February that it would impose a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum. That tax went into effect March 12. Now, price hikes have arrived. At the end of March, Illinois-based digital printing service Hart Print and Craft Beverage Warehouse (CBW) announced slight increases in can pricing—about $0.005 per printed can, according to emails acquired by Urban Milwaukee. Other companies, such as Canada-based ALNA Packaging, say they will continue to monitor the evolving situation. The markup is lower than anticipated for Ron Hockersmith, owner of Amorphic Beer in Riverwest, though he said the figures provide valuable knowledge about the state of the packaging industry.

Read the full article

Agency Advances as James Beard Awards Finalist

Read the full article

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in March

Milwaukee has made good on its promise of springtime showers in recent weeks. But even when it’s not raining, it’s pouring — spirits, that is — at the 17th Ward cocktail bar, a new addition to Bay View‘s main drag. The business, led by mother-daughter duo Cary and Madalynn Park, quietly opened in March at 2150 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, inside the KinetiK apartment building. Cocktails are the main attraction at 17th Ward, which features more than 30, including Devil’s Daiquiri, Basil Smash and the curiosity-piquing Beet Mule. Along with a selection of Milwaukee-inspired drinks — SouthShore Sunrise, Harbor Fog, Port of Milwaukee — the bar leans into Latin American flavor profiles with offerings like Toro, Mezcalanio, Tamarindo, Pisco Sour and more. Non-cocktail options include beer, wine, seltzer and an extensive collection of spirits.

Read the full article

Is Stack’D Burger Bar Closed?

After more than 15 years of serving craft cocktails and allergy-friendly eats, Stack’D Burger Bar appears to be closed for good. Three visits during posted operating hours were met with locked doors, and the restaurant’s website is inactive. The business’s licenses are set to expire on Monday, March 31, and, as of now, owner Trevor Danielsen has not filed for renewal. Danielsen did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Opened at 170 S. 1st St. in 2009, Stack’D was known for its gluten-free wings and extensive burger menu, with patties ranging from bison to black bean, along with options like grass-fed beef, ground turkey, breaded chicken, Impossible beef, free-range chicken and portabella mushroom.

Read the full article

Bay View Restaurant Closes

SAGE, a Bay View restaurant known for its seasonal menu, closed last weekend after just over a year in business. Owner Allison Meinhardt announced the news in an email Monday, thanking the community for “six beautiful years of service under The White House & SAGE.” With the restaurant’s departure, the space is now available for lease, while the historic White House building, 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., remains for sale. Meinhardt purchased the property in 2019 for $400,000 and, in partnership with Zachary Byrne, opened The White House, a fine dining restaurant serving French-inspired cuisine. The restaurant operated for several years, but was closed and remodeled in 2024 amid plans to transition the 4,800-square-foot building to an events-only venue. Later that year, Meinhardt and Alexander Stewart opened SAGE, offering a menu of vegetable-forward dishes made with seasonal ingredients and colorful presentation.

Read the full article

Third Ward Restaurant Adding Retractable Roof

Cafe Benelux, already a well-known destination for rooftop dining, is enhancing its open-air experience with the addition of a retractable rooftop. In the coming months, Benelux, 346 N. Broadway, will install a glass enclosure over the southern third of the rooftop. The new setup features sliding walls and an accordion-style roof, allowing for custom coverage: open for fresh air and sunshine, or closed to shield against rain, snow and cooler temperatures. The project is expected to be completed in May, marking the second major renovation to the restaurant in as many years. In 2024, the restaurant received interior upgrades, including a reimagined bar, additional seating and larger TV screens. “Our interior renovation last year was a great success, and this is the next stage of Benelux’s evolution,” said Eric Wagner, owner of Lowlands Group, in a statement. “This rooftop reno is about creating a space that’s as inviting and enjoyable in inclement winter as it is in summer.”

Read the full article

Himalayan Yak Offers Colorful, Delicious Cuisine

The lunch buffet at Himalayan Yak, a feast of entrees from Nepal and India, features more than 20 multi-colored dishes that will astonish you with their variety of flavors and choices. It is a beautiful display of a chef’s talent and artistry. The food at the new restaurant is so good I found myself going back twice in one week. On my first visit I came with two friends and we all ordered from the menu, which spans seven pages. The main courses include a variety of meats, chicken, lamb, beef and goat, and a choice of spice level from mild to extra hot. For Tikka Masala for example, my companion chose chicken and the mild spice level. The chicken, tender chunks of both white and dark meat, was swimming in an earthy and full-flavored creamy tomato sauce that suggested garlic and ginger. It came with a large bowl of Basmati rice. The Makhani, a form of butter chicken, came in a similar sauce with many of the same spices, but when tasted side by side with the Tikka Masala, the Makhani had a slight fruity flavor that lingered in its aftertaste. Chicken Chilli was a very different take on the bird with its crisp pieces of chicken that were sauteed with onions and peppers and coated with a slightly sweet sauce.

Read the full article

Interval Is Closed Indefinitely

Interval’s two locations abruptly closed this week after employees did not open the cafes, instead posting signs stating they had not been paid. “Staff does not know when or if we will be open again,” reads one sign from the cafe’s barista and kitchen teams. “We have not been paid,” they added, punctuating the message with a frowny face and a request for Venmo donations. By Friday morning, those signs had been removed and replaced with a vaguer, handwritten message: “Closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience!” Interval runs two cafes in Milwaukee: its flagship at 1600 N. Jackson St. on the Lower East Side, and second location in Bay View at 2268 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Read the full article