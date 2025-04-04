Lakefront Partnering With Famed German Brewery On New Beer

Bräu Buddies, a German-style lager, will be available throughout April and May.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You’ve heard of pen pals. Now, get ready for Bräu Buddies.

A new partnership between Lakefront Brewery and Hofbräu München spans the Atlantic Ocean, tapping into more than 400 years of German brewing tradition for a special collaboration brew: Bräu Buddies.

The rustic German-style lager, featuring Vienna and Melanoidin malts, will be available starting April 4 at Old German Beer Hall, 1009 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., which will tap a complimentary keg for patrons at 6 p.m.

The brew is also available in Lakefront’s beer hall, 1872 N. Commerce St., throughout April and May. Guests can purchase a commemorative pint glass — with a full pour included — for $10. The glass is also available to buy on its own.

“Collaborating with one of the world’s most legendary breweries is an incredible honor,” said Russ Klisch, owner and president of Lakefront Brewery, in a statement. “I consider this one of the most significant moments for our brewery.”

Like many creative endeavors, the collaboration came about thanks to a casual conversation — likely over a few drinks. “The idea for Bräu Buddies was first conceived last year during a conversation between Lakefront, Hofbräu and Julian Kegel of Kegel’s Inn,” notes a press release from the Milwaukee brewery.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Luther Paul, head brewer at Lakefront, traveled to Munich for the collaboration, where he worked on recipe development alongside the experts at Hofbräu.

One year later, the “true-to-tradition” brew is set to hit shelves this month at retailers across Wisconsin. It will also be available in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Bräu Buddies is the latest of several partnerships between Lakefront and Hofbräu München; previous German-style beers were launched at Old German Beer Hall and Estabrook Beer Garden with support from bar and beer garden operator and Hofbräu representative Hans Weissgerber III.

Over the years, the two companies have developed a strong relationship.

“Our Bräu Buddies collaboration represents the deep-rooted friendships that beer fosters – between breweries, between cultures, between two great brewing cities, and between the people who share it,” said Steve Ksycki, CEO of Hofbräuhaus of America, in a statement. “This beer is a true symbol of what can be achieved when brewers come together, and we’re excited to get to do this with our friends from Lakefront.”

In addition to the tapping at Old German Beer Hall, Bräu Buddies will be available April 26 at Bock Fest, a celebration of German beer culture hosted by Kegel’s Inn, and again at the May 3 grand opening of Estabrook Park Beer Garden.

Photos