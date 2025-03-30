Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The lunch buffet at Himalayan Yak, a feast of entrees from Nepal and India, features more than 20 multi-colored dishes that will astonish you with their variety of flavors and choices. It is a beautiful display of a chef’s talent and artistry.

The food at the new restaurant is so good I found myself going back twice in one week.

On my first visit I came with two friends and we all ordered from the menu, which spans seven pages. The main courses include a variety of meats, chicken, lamb, beef and goat, and a choice of spice level from mild to extra hot. For Tika Marsala for example, my companion chose chicken and the mild spice level. The chicken, tender chunks of both white and dark meat, was swimming in an earthy and full-flavored creamy tomato sauce that suggested garlic and ginger. It came with a large bowl of Basmati rice.

The Makhani, a form of butter chicken, came in a similar sauce with many of the same spices, but when tasted side by side with the Tika Marsala, the Makhani had a slight fruity flavor that lingered in its aftertaste. Chicken Chilli was a very different take on the bird with its crisp pieces of chicken that were sauteed with onions and peppers and coated with a slightly sweet sauce.

Our server brought a complementary basket of Papadum, an impossibly-thin deep-fried bread, and three kinds of chutney: onion, mint and tamarind. The Papadum had a unique flavor because it was made from lentil flour. It was easy to snack on if you liked it and we did as we dipped it again and again in the chutney. We ordered a second bread, butter naan, that was crisp and coated with melted butter. Also, on the menu, we noted garlic, rosemary and cinnamon naan.

The Mango Lassi was rich and thick, and the creamy yogurt tasted like the fruit. It was an ideal companion to the spicy food. If you do not want a sweet drink, order the Salt Lassi made with Himalayan salt.

After one lunch, I was haunted by FOMO, or “fear of missing out,” and soon returned for the Sunday buffet. This time my companions and I took full advantage of the bounteous buffet and filled our plates three times. We had several favorites starting with saffron rice that made a platform for the entrees and their various sauces. After a cup of sweet Chai tea, I started with Chana Marsala, chickpeas in a light tomato-based sauce, and Alli chilly, creamy potatoes in a red sauce. Okra Marsala was next along with Palak Paneer, spinach in a creamy sauce that might have been our favorite vegetarian dish.

There were more chicken choices including Chicken Jalfreizit, a stir-fried dish with vegetables, and Tandoori Chicken. The Tandoori Chicken looked dry until I bit into it. It was tender, juicy and had a smoky flavor from the oven. Goat curry, a weekend special, was partially served on the bone. Like all the meat we tasted, it was tender and its mild sauce hinted of coriander.

We finished the buffet with two kinds of pudding, one sweet and one savory. Both were milk-based and flavored with cardamon. The carrot pudding had less sugar and some butter while the rice pudding, or Keer, made a sweet ending to our meal.

Himalayan Yak is a newcomer to Bay View. Owner Surakchha Lalchan, who came to Milwaukee from Nepal 14 years ago, opened the restaurant last October. He said everyone who works in the restaurant is from Nepal, including the chef who came from Ghorka, close to Kathmandu.

This is my new place to take out-of-town guests and anyone else who wants to explore the colorful and delicious cuisine of Nepal and India. If you come on a weekend, treat yourself, order the buffet, and dive into an amazing and endless display of deliciousness.

The buffet is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The weekday cost is $16.95, and on the weekend, they add more dishes including goat curry and an additional $2 to the price. Everything is labeled, so if you have dietary restrictions, you will know if a dish is vegetarian, vegan or gluten free.

On the Menu

Photo Gallery

The Rundown

Location: 2321 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Phone: 414-312-7223

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tue-Sun

Neighborhood: Bay View

Website: https://ourhimalayanyak.com

