Is Stack’D Burger Bar Closed?

All signs suggest restaurant on S. 1st has closed after a 15-year run.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After more than 15 years of serving craft cocktails and allergy-friendly eats, Stack’D Burger Bar appears to be closed for good.

Three visits during posted operating hours were met with locked doors, and the restaurant’s website is inactive. The business’s licenses are set to expire on Monday, March 31, and, as of now, owner Trevor Danielsen has not filed for renewal.

Danielsen did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Opened at 170 S. 1st St. in 2009, Stack’D was known for its gluten-free wings and extensive burger menu, with patties ranging from bison to black bean, along with options like grass-fed beef, ground turkey, breaded chicken, Impossible beef, free-range chicken and portabella mushroom.

In addition to its popular build-your-own experience, Stack’d offered specialty burgers, or “stacks,” including a bratwurst patty with beer-braised onions, pork belly with housemade barbecue sauce and a fish fry sandwich with coleslaw and tartar sauce. A variety of sides, like fried pickles and angular “Tetris tots,” were available, along with soups, salads and build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls.

To drink, Stack’D featured a selection of classic cocktails, beer, milkshakes and floats. The restaurant catered to a wide audience with its plentiful vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, appealing to those with dietary restrictions and food allergies.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In 2016, Stack’D changed ownership when then-general manager Danielsen took over from founder Tim Dixon. Dixon sold the building, also home to Colectivo and, on the second floor, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, to its current owner SDI Holdings Co., LLC, which lists Randy Elliott as its registered agent.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.