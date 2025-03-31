Third Ward Restaurant Adding Retractable Roof

Movable glass enclosure first of its kind in Milwaukee.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Cafe Benelux, already a well-known destination for rooftop dining, is enhancing its open-air experience with the addition of a retractable rooftop.

In the coming months, Benelux, 346 N. Broadway, will install a glass enclosure over the southern third of the rooftop. The new setup features sliding walls and an accordion-style roof, allowing for custom coverage: open for fresh air and sunshine, or closed to shield against rain, snow and cooler temperatures.

The project is expected to be completed in May, marking the second major renovation to the restaurant in as many years. In 2024, the restaurant received interior upgrades, including a reimagined bar, additional seating and larger TV screens.

“Our interior renovation last year was a great success, and this is the next stage of Benelux’s evolution,” said Eric Wagner, owner of Lowlands Group, in a statement. “This rooftop reno is about creating a space that’s as inviting and enjoyable in inclement winter as it is in summer.”

Currently, the rooftop features panoramic views of the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, where Benelux sits adjacent to the Milwaukee Public Market and The Wicked Hop at the bustling intersection of N. Broadway and W. St. Paul Avenue. Al fresco seating is available throughout the warmer months, and heated rooftop dining is offered in winter.

The new design will replace the winter setup with a glass Roll-A-Cover enclosure that opens east-to-west. The addition will be the first of its kind in Milwaukee, according to Lowlands. The Kubala Washatko Architects have been hired for the project.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Once completed, the upgraded rooftop will allow for seating and special events year-round, regardless of weather conditions.

“Weddings, corporate gatherings, and other private events are going to get a major upgrade,” Wagner said. “We’re excited to offer a versatile venue that works for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to larger celebrations. This upgrade will elevate the rooftop as a top destination for private events in Milwaukee.”

Lowlands Group’s Monday morning announcement coincided with Opening Day at American Family Field, where the stadium’s famous retractable roof will more than likely remain closed as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Kansas City Royals in chilly weather.

Benelux’s main dining area is expected to remain open throughout the renovation. The restaurant’s operating hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.