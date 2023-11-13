Lowlands Winter Experiences Back With Bigger Igloos

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Outdoor dining through the winter months has become a yearly tradition for Lowlands Group, which first launched its eye-catching rooftop domes at Cafe Benelux in 2018.

Since then, the group has expanded its offerings to include winter experiences at each of its eight cafe and supper club locations throughout the Milwaukee area and Madison.

Reservations for this season are now open for events starting Nov. 16, with more options than ever to choose from. That includes new Hollander Igloos for larger gatherings, as well as drink specials, a curated Rice Table experience and more.

“We’re really excited to be able to accommodate larger groups this year with the addition of our Hollander Igloos,” said Eric Wagner, CEO of Lowlands Group, in a statement. “Not only are we continuing to build new gathering spaces for guests where memories are made, but we’re also working to elevate their eating.”

The 15-foot Hollander Igloos, located at Cafe Hollander restaurants on Milwaukee’s Downer Avenue and in Mequon, will accommodate eight to 12 guests. Each reservation includes a complimentary bar package with a choice of hot cocoa or a cider bar with seasonal toppings and both boozy and non-alcohol options. But those in search of extra flair should opt for the Candyland Champagne Punch Bar, which features glasses of bubbly along with freeze-dried skittles, cotton candy, rock candy and other sweet and colorful accoutrements.

While the complimentary bar package is only for the Hollander Igloos, guests of the smaller Hollander Globes and Domes will receive their own perks: each reservation comes with a free, signature drink for each attendee. Options will include traditional or non-alcoholic champagne for toasting celebrations, with hot cocoa for the kids.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Also new this year, and exclusive to the Hollander Igloos, is the Rice Table experience, a Dutch-Indonesian fusion dinner featuring large platters of firecracker shrimp, chili chicken, falafel feta dip and more, along with rice and other grains. The family-style spread is Lowlands’ take on the Rijsttafel tradition. The meal, now popular in the Netherlands, was created back when present-day Indonesia was under Dutch colonial rule.

Rice Table will be available only at the Hollander Igloos, not in the restaurant or any other winter experiences.

Each Lowland restaurant will feature its own spin on the outdoor dining concept, continuing through the holidays and the following winter months.

All experiences will include a private, heated space for six to 12 guests for 90 minutes, with prices ranging from $25 to $150 per reservation, depending on the selected experience. Along with the aforementioned complimentary beverages, food can be pre-ordered for family-style service with both themed and customizable options. Guests are also welcome to order onsite from the full restaurant menu.

Drink package add-ons include the Buckatabon Old Fashioned, Mulled Spice Sangria, Rumchata Cocoa and more.

At Cafe Benelux in the Historic Third Ward, guests can expect the familiar Lux Domes — which are quick to sell out — as well as the larger Alpenglobes, seating up to eight guests. Reservations include a keepsake mug. Both experiences are open to guests of all ages.

Cafe Benelux also offers a non-private experience, The Lux Rooftop Warming Tent. The full, 50-person tent can be reserved for large private events.

Cafe Hollander locations in Wauwatosa, Brookfield and Madison will each feature several winter domes with room for six to eight guests. Milwaukee and Mequon locations include the larger igloo in addition to several smaller domes.

Bay View‘s Centraal Grand Café & Tappery is also in on the fun, with its tent-covered courtyard seating up to 60. The cafe’s sidewalk dining area, Street Car on Lincoln, will also be available for more intimate festivities, accommodating up to six guests each. Spaces are limited but available for walk-ins and reservations at no additional charge this season.

Larger, private events can also be hosted in the heated courtyard tent by booking online through Lowlands Grand Events.

Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, located in Wauwatosa, will carry on its Northwoods theme with this year’s Frank & Larry’s Northwoods Shanties, which seat up to eight people.

Wagner said he’s looking forward to the season, which will put a positive twist on the state’s notoriously dreary winter months.

“Nobody does winter quite like Wisconsinites do,” he said. “We are passionate about creating unique dining experiences for our guests, and our Winter Experiences allow us to extend the life of patio season and bring the magic of winter — and the holidays — to our beloved neighborhoods.”

Reservations for Lowlands winter experiences can be made online.