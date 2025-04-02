Fusion Restaurant Planned For Historic Mitchell Street

At Leo's Wok you will find sushi and tacos, Japanese and Mexican fare.

Ramen or quesadillas? Enchiladas or sushi? At Leo’s Wok Restaurant, diners won’t have to choose.

Set to open later this month at 807 W. Historic Mitchell St., the new restaurant will serve both Mexican and Japanese cuisines, highlighting the most popular dishes from each.

That includes tempura, tacos, sushi, ramen, enchiladas, quesadillas and more, according to owner Ebert Francisco Lopez Menchu, who emphasized his commitment to preparing “traditional and authentic dishes.”

The restaurant also plans to serve alcohol, which, pending approval, would account for 15% of its revenue.

A first-time business owner, Lopez Menchu will also serve as the restaurant’s chef. He told Urban Milwaukee that previous industry experience has prepared him for the role.

With a target opening date in late April, Leo’s Wok will be the third restaurant to occupy the building in a one-year period. Previous tenants include Tacos El Costeño and La Ventanita, which operated for brief stints, as well as Damascus Gate, a refugee-led restaurant, which closed in early 2024.

The 2,875-square-foot restaurant space features a walk-up counter and seating for on-site dining. Lopez Menchu also plans to offer delivery through third-party platforms.

Originally constructed in 1900, the 9,996-square-foot, two-story building is situated between two retail stores, and across the street from Hunger Task Force‘s Southside Community Resource Center, which opened in March.

Hector and Margarita Salinas are the building owners.

A license application for Leo’s Wok Restaurant is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, the business would open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

