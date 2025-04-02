New cocktail lounge, Mexican restaurant, Middle Eastern-inspired cafe and more.

Milwaukee has made good on its promise of springtime showers in recent weeks. But even when it’s not raining, it’s pouring — spirits, that is — at the 17th Ward cocktail bar, a new addition to Bay View‘s main drag.

The business, led by mother-daughter duo Cary and Madalynn Park, quietly opened in March at 2150 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, inside the KinetiK apartment building.

Cocktails are the main attraction at 17th Ward, which features more than 30, including Devil’s Daiquiri, Basil Smash and the curiosity-piquing Beet Mule. Along with a selection of Milwaukee-inspired drinks — SouthShore Sunrise, Harbor Fog, Port of Milwaukee — the bar leans into Latin American flavor profiles with offerings like Toro, Mezcalanio, Tamarindo, Pisco Sour and more.

Non-cocktail options include beer, wine, seltzer and an extensive collection of spirits.

The high-ceilinged bar space features gray-green walls, copper accents and polished concrete floors. The space takes on a moody glow at night, as overhead lights dim and colored LEDs illuminate the countertop and back bar.

17th Ward is one of nine new bars and restaurants that opened their doors in Milwaukee in March, joining a family-owned Mexican restaurant, a sports bar, a Middle Eastern-inspired cafe and others.

Cinco Lokos

After several whirlwind months of preparation, Cinco Lokos opened March 1 at 3430 N. 84th St. The new Mexican restaurant comes from the owners of Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, which previously operated on the Southwest Side.

The menu at Cinco Lokos takes inspiration from family recipes, centering dishes from Veracruz, a region known for its use of seafood and tropical fruits.

Sweet Connie’s Cafe

The long-awaited Sweet Connie’s Cafe welcomed its first customers for coffee, baked goods, sandwiches and more in early March.

Still in its soft opening, the cafe at 1031 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. has big growth ahead, with plans to expand its kitchen space and build out a back room as a smoothie bar and event space.

Haraz Coffee House

A new, all-day destination for pistachio lattes, Turkish coffee and Middle Eastern-inspired snacks is now open on the East Side. Haraz Coffee House made its debut at 2900 N. Oakland Ave. on March 3.

With the cafe, owner Madhi Hassan hopes to bring an additional third space to the city, welcoming guests of all ages and backgrounds to sit, talk and work while enjoying non-alcoholic beverages and snacks — from early-morning to late-night.

Electric Lime Taqueria

More than two years after exiting its previous location on N. Milwaukee Street, Electric Lime Taqueria has reopened at 811 N. Jefferson St.

The restaurant returns with its same, taco-focused menu, including grilled grouper, al pastor and battered avocado — all wrapped in housemade tortillas. A selection of dips and starters are also featured, along with entrees like sopes and tortas ahogadas.

Brown & Gibbs Sports Bar

“Hello, sports fans.”

Brown & Gibbs Sports Bar opened March 5, timing the launch with a Liga MX faceoff between Chivas and Club America. The new business is located at 182 E. Lincoln Ave., the former site of Satchmo’s.

Along with a full bar program, Brown & Gibbs serves a variety of birria dishes, including quesibirria, birria eggrolls and birria ramen.

Touch Down Wings and Seafood

Nearly a year after it was first proposed, Touch Down Wings & Seafood is open for business at 3440 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The restaurant is located inside a former KFC and overlooks a bustling, five-way intersection in Sherman Park.

Touch Down Wings and Seafood offers a diverse menu, featuring, as its name suggests, chicken wings with a choice of sauce, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, fried rice, seafood boils and more.

Al Wadi Coffee House

Al Wadi Coffee House, located in the former Al Bazzar Restaurant & Sweets space at 200 W. Layton Ave., quietly opened in early March, coinciding with Ramadan.

The Middle Eastern-inspired coffee shop serves a wide variety of coffee and tea, including specialty drinks like mango matcha, adeni chai and ube lattes.

Belle’s Ice Cream

Industry veteran Tyron Smith, best known for his local chain of corned beef restaurants, has expanded his portfolio with a dessert business, Belle’s Ice Cream.

The ice cream parlor is located at 7278 N. Teutonia Ave., serving flavors like banana brownie, cookies and cream and butter pecan.

