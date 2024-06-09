Plus: Three new restaurants, cider bar closing and Koppa's Deli is for sale.

Tastee Twist, a popular destination for ice cream and burgers, is temporarily closed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” ownership announced last week.

The northside drive-in, 2378 N. Teutonia Ave., shared the news in a May 30 social media post.

“We must take this step back to focus on our family’s well-being, and we kindly ask for your understanding and support during this challenging time,” the post said.

It’s unclear when — and if — the business plans to reopen. “We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received throughout the years,” the post continued. “We look forward to the possibility of serving you again in the future.”

Rodney Anderson purchased Tastee Twist in 1979 at the age of 23. In the 45 years since, he’s enlisted his entire family to work at the seasonal restaurant, which opens during the summer months each year.

A neighborhood staple, Tastee Twist sells savory meals including hot dogs, chili dogs, chicken wings and fries, as well as frozen treats such as ice cream cones, sundaes and floats.

Future updates will be posted to the business’s Facebook page.

New Restaurant and Lounge For Teutonia Avenue

The Rufus King neighborhood could soon get a new place for the over-thirty crowd to socialize and find community. Tim Pernell plans to open Cache Restaurant and Social Lounge at 4126 N. Teutonia Ave. in the coming months. In addition to food and specialty beverages, he said the business will provide a welcoming atmosphere. “I wanted to bring something to that area — somewhat mild-mannered and upscale — give some of the older people a place to go,” he told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. Pernell, who brings more than two decades of experience to the new venture, said the business felt like a natural progression in his career. “I’ve been in the liquor business for 20 years,” he said. “It somewhat goes hand-in-hand, and also opened up doors of opportunity for creating jobs.”

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in May

Oscar and Ivan Rubio were in high spirits on Friday, May 31, when they donned their chef coats and officially opened Ikigai Izakaya for the first time at Zocalo Food Park. The new food truck serves a variety of Korean and Japanese-inspired bowls — bulgogi, gochujang shrimp, tofu and more — all featuring a hint of American fusion. It’s a worthy addition to the food truck park, which is already home to eight different vendors offering an eclectic lineup of ice cream, pizza, tacos, arepas, sushi, bagels, Korean fried chicken sandwiches and Puerto Rican cuisine. Ikigai Izakaya is just one of a number of establishments to open its doors in Milwaukee last month, joining a new ice cream counter, downtown bar, Mediterranean restaurant and others.

New Mexican Restaurant For Former Stubby’s

In brainstorming a title for his Mexican restaurant concept, Miguel Lopez wanted something recognizable, yet not overdone — a name that showcased the vibrancy of both his country’s cuisine and its beautiful landscapes. He settled on Cozumel, a nod to the tropical island located off the eastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula. Though he hails from central Mexico, Lopez said he was drawn to the title because of its uniqueness. “We wanted to have a famous name, but we didn’t want to pick a name that all the other Mexican restaurants have,” said Lopez, who launched Cozumel Mexican Restaurant more than two decades ago and now operates three locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin. After hearing of a restaurant space conveniently located along the Milwaukee riverfront, Lopez is preparing to expand his portfolio again. The fourth location for Cozumel is slated to open at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., the former site of Stubby’s and — more briefly — Pizza Man.

Lost Valley Cider Co. Plans to Close

Just like a well-balanced glass of hard cider, last weekend was both sweet and sour for Lost Valley Cider Co., which celebrated its eighth anniversary while simultaneously announcing plans to close by the end of the year. “We are preparing to take our next steps in our personal journeys,” co-owners Stuart Rudolph, Chandra Rudolph and Alice Mackey shared in a social media post Sunday. “As a family, we have made the tough decision not to renew our lease that ends later this year.” Since its 2016 opening, the Walker’s Point taproom and bottle shop, 408 W. Florida St. has poured hundreds of ciders encompassing dozens of different brands — and made plenty of friends along the way. “When we first opened, our goal was to bring the entire breadth of cider to Milwaukee and its visitors,” the post continued. “We’ve met so many cider lovers and have made forever friends.”

City Okays Peruvian Restaurant in Bay View

Koppa’s Deli is For Sale

The latest sale at Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli isn’t a special on grocery items or sandwiches. Rather, the business itself is hitting the market. After seven years at the helm of the Lower East Side bodega, 1940 N. Farwell Ave., co-owners Karthik Pothumachi and Taylor Tiwari are looking to sell the business. Pothumachi confirmed the news to Urban Milwaukee on Friday, but declined to comment further. Rumors of the sale began to fly earlier this week after the business shared the news in a now-deleted Facebook post. That particular page has since been restricted, though the business maintains a separate, public-facing profile.

Japanese-Korean Food Truck Joining Zocalo Food Park

Some people eat to live; others live to eat. Ikigai Izakaya, a new food truck opening Friday at Zocalo Food Park, is for the latter group. The name has no exact translation, but rather represents a concept in Japanese culture that encourages people to focus on what truly matters in order to live with purpose and joy. The food truck, a project of brothers Ivan and Oscar Rubio, plans to fully embody that title, offering flavorful, fulfilling dishes with the intent to bring both happiness and nourishment to its customers. Ikigai Izakaya draws inspiration from Asian cuisine, particularly that of Japan and Korea. Its opening menu features an assortment of bowls and specialty items that blend both Asian and American flavors for a wholly unique experience, Oscar said.

