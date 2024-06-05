Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Oscar and Ivan Rubio were in high spirits on Friday, May 31, when they donned their chef coats and officially opened Ikigai Izakaya for the first time at Zocalo Food Park.

The new food truck serves a variety of Korean and Japanese-inspired bowls — bulgogi, gochujang shrimp, tofu and more — all featuring a hint of American fusion.

It’s a worthy addition to the food truck park, which is already home to eight different vendors offering an eclectic lineup of ice cream, pizza, tacos, arepas, sushi, bagels, Korean fried chicken sandwiches and Puerto Rican cuisine.

Ikigai Izakaya is just one of a number of establishments to open its doors in Milwaukee last month, joining a new ice cream counter, downtown bar, Mediterranean restaurant and others.

A&J Grill

A new restaurant serving both American and Indian dishes recently opened on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

A&J Grill, 7602 W. Lisbon Ave., emphasizes quick service and delivery with a menu featuring chicken wings, french fries, burgers, nachos and more. Indian offerings include butter chicken, chicken pakora, fish pakora, vegetable samosas and naan.

Brisa Do Mar

Chef Ramses Alvarez and his partner, Shannon Puetz, opened the doors to their newest restaurant, Brisa Do Mar, in May.

Located at 509 E. Erie St., in the former Riverfront Pizzeria space, the restaurant makes use of its predecessor’s wood-fired oven, churning out two different pizza styles along with a wide variety of dishes from across the Mediterranean.

Busby’s

Rob and Foga Zellermayer had big shoes to fill when they took over the tavern at 3475 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., replacing the longstanding — and much-loved — Romans’ Pub with a new business, Busby’s.

But the married couple are already well on their way to success, at least according to a number of positive reviews following the new tavern’s grand opening in late May.

Those who visit the new establishment can expect the same, no-nonsense service and ice cold beers that former regulars knew and loved, along with new additions such as wine and cocktails.

Christopher’s Southern Kitchen & Bar

A new Southern restaurant opened at North Avenue Market in May, bringing comfort foods such as fried green tomatoes, collard greens and pork chops to the former food hall, 5900 W. North Ave.

Christopher’s Southern Kitchen & Bar is an homage to its operators’ roots; Owner Chris Harris Morse is originally from North Carolina and Michael Pyle-Harris, general manager and head chef, hails from Virginia.

The new restaurant is now the sole food vendor at North Avenue Market, which originally opened as a community-focused food hall. The business is also home to a bar operated by Bittercube and several different event venues.

Copper on King

The long-awaited Copper on King held its soft opening in early May, welcoming guests back to the former Buck Bradley’s, 1019 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

Pete Marshall and his wife, Megan, operate the new bar and restaurant with business partner Jerry Bussen.

Copper on King offers a full range of beverages and a well-rounded food menu including chicken wings, burgers, soups, salads and entrees.

Elevate

A new, three-level bar opened its doors in Downtown Milwaukee last month. Elevate, led by industry veteran Tino Bates, houses three different bar areas — one for each level of the building, 1131 N. Water St.

Galleria Ice Cream

As temperatures rise, The Gallery food hall is leaning on its newest addition to stay cool. Galleria Ice Cream held its grand opening at the East Side eatery, 2335 N. Murray Ave., in early May.

The ice cream counter joins seven existing restaurant concepts at The Gallery — all of which operate out of the same kitchen.

Havenwoods Taproom and Beer Garden

Milwaukee’s newest beer garden arrived on the Northwest Side last month.

Havenwoods Taproom and Beer Garden, 5840 N. 60th St., hosted a weekend-long grand opening at the end of May, complete with beer, entertainment and Lao food from restaurant partner SapSap.

Midwest Sad

Midwest Sad is settling into its permanent home in East Town, selling inventive sweets and comforting savory snacks from a small, pick-up window at 770 N. Jefferson St.

The business’s name is a nod to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a common ailment among sun-deprived midwesterners. Of course, it’s nothing that a chewy brownie or a healthy serving of banana pudding can’t fix.

MO’s Chicken Shack

A new spot for quick-service meals is now open in Milwaukee’s West View neighborhood.

MO’s Chicken Shack, 3135 S. 92nd St., offers a variety of fried fish, shrimp and chicken made with owner Monique Britton’s original recipe. The restaurant also offers sides including fries and green beans and desserts such as vanilla cake and peach cobbler.

Rise & Grind Cafe

Baboonie Tatum opened the third location for her cafe and restaurant, Rise & Grind, at Mitchell Street Arts (MiSA) on May 15.

The new addition joins existing locations on King Drive and inside the Milwaukee Public Library on Wisconsin Avenue. At MiSA, Rise & Grind offers a menu of coffee drinks, sandwiches, smoothies and other small bites.

Rocafe

Rocafe, a new cafe and dessert shop, quietly opened last month in Lincoln Village.

The business, 1028 W. Lincoln Ave., offers a variety of indulgent coffee drinks, most of which are decked out with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate drizzles. Guests can also expect food options including mini pancakes, Nutella-filled crepes and berry sundaes, to name a few.

Wing Zone

Wing Zone made its official return to Milwaukee last month for the first time since 2010. A brand new location for the Las Vegas-based chicken chain is now open at 138 E. Capitol Dr. The storefront is located within a larger shopping complex anchored by Outpost Natural Foods.

Wing Zone specializes in Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, tenders and wings; the preparation is distinctive for its spicy flavor, crunchy texture and bright-red hue.

