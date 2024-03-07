New Coffee Shop Planned Near Kosciuszko Park

Rocafe, slated to open at the corner of 11th and Lincoln, would offer coffee and other beverages, plus sandwiches and sweets.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The South Side’s Lincoln Village, though flush with restaurants, bakeries and specialty grocery stores, is short on coffee shops.

But not for much longer.

A new business, Rocafe, would bring coffee drinks, snacks and sweets to a cozy corner space at 1028 W. Lincoln Ave., just steps away from Kosciuszko Park.

Laura Contreras is behind the proposed cafe, which is slated to open this spring, according to a license application.

On the menu, Rocafe plans to offer hot drinks including coffee, cafe de olla (flavored with cinnamon and raw sugar), hot chocolate and more. Cold drinks would include iced coffee, frappes, green juice, horchata, licuados (a smoothie-like blend of milk, fruit and ice) and jamaica (a variety of agua fresca made from dried hibiscus flowers).

The menu also features a variety of sandwiches, paninis and tostadas, along with a large selection of desserts including mini pancakes, crepes, waffles, two types of flan, strawberries with cream, churro cheesecake, bionicos (fruit bowls with toppings) and yogurt parfaits.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Rocafe is slated to occupy 1,100 square feet within a two-story building that was previously used as an office space. Before that, it held a podiatry clinic. The building also contains residential units on the second floor. CMAD Properties owns the building, along with at least three additional southside properties.

The small cafe would have room for approximately 20 patrons, and will offer a handful of on-site seating options in addition to carry out services.

Contreras is working through the process of permitting and inspections for the business, with tentative plans to open in early April, she stated on the license application.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Rocafe are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Contreras did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos