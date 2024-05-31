Japanese-Korean Food Truck Joining Zocalo Food Park

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Some people eat to live; others live to eat.

Ikigai Izakaya, a new food truck opening Friday at Zocalo Food Park, is for the latter group.

The name has no exact translation, but rather represents a concept in Japanese culture that encourages people to focus on what truly matters in order to live with purpose and joy. The food truck, a project of brothers Ivan and Oscar Rubio, plans to fully embody that title, offering flavorful, fulfilling dishes with the intent to bring both happiness and nourishment to its customers.

Ikigai Izakaya draws inspiration from Asian cuisine, particularly that of Japan and Korea. Its opening menu features an assortment of bowls and specialty items that blend both Asian and American flavors for a wholly unique experience, Oscar said.

That includes offerings like bulgogi, a Korean dish consisting of thinly-sliced, marinated beef; chicken teriyaki; sweet and spicy gochujang shrimp; Mandu, or Korean dumplings, stuffed with chicken pork or beef; and tofu served with steamed rice, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

The menu also offers bibimbap, a Korean rice bowl topped with meat, vegetables and a fried egg, as well as combo ikigai, featuring a fried chicken breast rolled with shredded cheese, carrots, onions and bell peppers and served with fried or steamed rice, kushiague (fried cheese stick) chipotle mayo and eel sauce.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The brothers each bring a unique skillset to the new venture. Oscar, a seasoned chef and longtime culinary enthusiast, leads the kitchen at Ikigai while Ivan, an experienced entrepreneur, complements the partnership with his business acumen.

“We make a good combination,” Ivan said.

Before the food truck became a full-time pursuit, Oscar attended culinary school and later spent 13 years in the industry, where he became proficient in a wide range of global cuisines including Mexican, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and French. Along the way, he worked side-by-side with acclaimed chefs including Masaharu Morimoto.

In a way, restauranting has been a lifelong pursuit for both brothers. Their mom, Trina, owns a restaurant in Mexico and shared her knowledge — spanning more than three decades of restaurant ownership — with her sons.

“She taught us about all kinds of food,” Ivan said. “We started when we were kids.”

And while the name Ikigai mostly pertains to customers, the phenomenon also holds sway over the brothers; in particular, the way they view their own careers and livelihoods.

“I don’t want to work for anyone else,” Ivan said. “I want to make my own dream. My brother, he doesn’t want to work for another person. So this is our plan, this is the reason.”

Ikigai plans to host a grand opening on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Zocalo, 636 S. 6th St.

After that, the restaurant plans to open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For updates and additional information, follow the food truck on Instagram.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.