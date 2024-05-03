Wing Zone Opening Soon on Capitol Drive

The quick-service restaurant is set to open on May 7.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wing Zone is preparing to rejoin the Milwaukee market this month, with plans to open its first location in the city since 2010.

Franchisees Matt and Jodie Schroeder announced Friday that the restaurant, 138 East Capitol Dr., will welcome guests for a grand opening on Tuesday, May 7.

Wing Zone, a Las Vegas-based chain, specializes in Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, tenders and wings; the preparation is distinctive for its spicy flavor, crunchy texture and bright-red hue.

The Milwaukee restaurant will occupy a 1,400-square-foot retail space — previously the site of a T-Mobile store — within a larger shopping complex anchored by Outpost Natural Foods.

Its opening will mark the brand’s return to the city, following the closure of its sole Milwaukee location in 2010. The previous Wing Zone was open for approximately two years at 1683 N. Van Buren St.

Although Wing Zone has previously existed in Milwaukee, the upcoming concept comes with a slightly different name — Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings — following the company’s 2023 expansion into the fast-growing hot chicken sector.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Diners at Wing Zone can choose between four spice levels for chicken entrees, ranging from plain to hot. The restaurant marinates its wings — traditional or hand-breaded boneless — for 18 hours and cooks each serving to order. The wings are then served with a choice of dry rubs and sauces including garlic parm, salt and vinegar, Thai chili and Louisiana lemon pepper.

“We’re thrilled to bring really fast flavor to Wisconsin for the first time,” Jodie said in a statement. “The speed that Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings can serve up hot, delicious sandwiches, tenders and wings attracted us to the name, and will do the same for thousands of chicken lovers in Milwaukee.”

The Schroeders, a married couple, come to the new venture with backgrounds in engineering and franchising; they have owned and operated Little Caesars restaurants for nearly a decade.

The Capitol Drive Wing Zone is the first of four locations planned for the Milwaukee area. The chain, founded in 1993, operates 60 restaurants internationally and plans to grow to 200 restaurants by 2025.

Wing Zone will open its doors in Milwaukee on May 7. Orders can be placed both online and in-person.

To celebrate the newest Wing Zone location in Milwaukee, the store is giving away wings to new fans. Those who sign up for text alerts and set Milwaukee as their favorite location will receive a free, six-piece wing with an order of $15 or more.

The restaurant’s posted hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fans of Nashville hot chicken will find Capitol Drive the place to eat in Milwaukee. We reported last week on a new hot chicken restaurant, Fire Bird, slated to open a few miles to the west.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.