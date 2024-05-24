Busby’s Opens in Former Romans’ Pub

25 tap beers, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks are served at the new tavern, which aims to become a hub for community and conversation.

While going about our day-to-day schedules, many of us imagine what it would feel like to live out our wildest dreams. As of Thursday evening, Rob and Foga Zellermayer no longer have to wonder.

After seven months of hard work, the married couple opened the doors to their new tavern, Busby’s, which replaced Romans’ Pub at 3475 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The family-owned tavern is located in Fernwood, just south of the Bay View neighborhood and near the city’s border with St. Francis.

It’s named for the couple’s dog, Busby, who is in turn named for Sir Matt Busby, famed former manager of Manchester United.

“I just can’t believe that I get to own a bar — that Foga and I are running a bar in Bay View, a neighborhood that means so much to us,” Rob said. “And then this particular property. At some point, hopefully, it fully hits me.”

The past tenant lasted 45 years in the space.

Zellermayer, who took his first bartending job — albeit “kind of accidentally” — at 18, was a bit breathless Thursday morning as he discussed the new business just hours ahead of its soft opening.

In addition to an interminable to-do list and opening-day jitters, a number of last-minute hurdles emerged, as is to be expected in the industry.

“Our new roofing project is starting the day of our soft open,” Rob said. “And when the roofer says he’s ready and you’re on his docket today, you kind of have to take it.”

Nevertheless, he remained in good humor, noting that he felt “wonderful and ready to go.”

Thursday’s soft opening marked the culmination of several months of preparation, including “some of the grossest projects” the couple have ever completed. Whether grinding down the concrete floor in the men’s bathroom or cleaning out a long-abandoned cooler, Rob said he “enjoyed every bit” of the process.

“It’ll make me so much more appreciative and grateful for every beer that I pour, every glass of wine that I serve,” he said. “It really allowed me to have an intimate relationship with this property.”

While customers will notice fresh paint, fixtures and other small updates to the space, it’s what hasn’t changed that may be most significant.

“It is not lost one bit on us … how important this project is and the fact that there’s a lot more people invested in this than just us,” Rob said, noting that he’s eager to honor both the history of the building and the businesses that have previously occupied it.

He referenced the prior tenant, Romans’ Pub. Its owner, Mike Romans, is often referred to as the “godfather” of Milwaukee’s craft beer scene, thanks to his extensive draft list that eschewed macro brews.

The former tavern closed last summer following Romans’ passing at the age of 69.

Rob, who was working as a beer distributor during Romans’ heyday, became acquainted with the owner by means of professional visits. It was then that he learned about the rich history of the building.

“It’s never been anything but a stagecoach stop or a tavern since its opening in 1885, and there’s something really cool about that to me,” Rob said. “I believe very much in the energy of a building and the history that it carries, and also just the tradition of what I do for a living.”

Throughout his 20-plus years in the hospitality and beer industries, Rob has managed Bjonda (renamed Firefly in 2007) in Wauwatosa, tended bar at Sugar Maple and served as general manager for Ray’s Wine & Spirits.

At each turn, his passion for service and hunger for knowledge have only deepened. He’s also picked up a few pointers on how to host a great party.

“We’ve just gotten to learn from exceptional people,” he said, specifically referencing his time at Sugar Maple. “That shaped so much on how I learned to throw events and how to really throw a party, but also how to really run an efficient bar. So much of my experience is based on that.”

As Rob and Foga embark on the new venture, many have inquired about the couple’s desired theme for the tavern.

“It sounds silly, but it’s conversation,” Rob said, noting that he hopes to emulate a former nearby bar, Palm Tavern. “There was something about the space that allowed for some of the best conversations I’ve ever had in my life. And hopefully everything — the alcohol, the aesthetic, the general structure of our space — will be lend itself to just great conversation.”

In addition to engaging chats and cozy accommodations, Busby’s will offer 25 taplines of craft and imported beer, as well as an ever-changing wine list, classic cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

The latter is an important piece for the couple, who aim to prioritize comfort and inclusivity for all. “We do have a passion for serving alcohol, but our real goal is creating a place where the neighborhood can meet,” Rob said.

As the business settles into regular operations, Rob says he has more plans on the horizon. In particular, he’s looking forward to launching a series of fundraising events, dubbed Bottle Sharing is Caring.

Additional events will be publicized on the business’s website and Facebook page.

Busby’s is now open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon until 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon until midnight. The tavern is closed on Tuesdays.

Photos

