New Southern Restaurant Opens at North Avenue Market

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Since opening on on Milwaukee’s West Side in 2022, North Avenue Market has showcased a multitude of cuisines including Salvadoran pupusas, Korean chicken sandwiches, plant-based fare and more.

Its newest concept, Christopher’s Southern Kitchen & Bar, will serve homestyle favorites like fried green tomatoes, collard greens and pork chops. It will also be the sole food vendor at the market, 5900 W. North Ave., marking the business’s transition from food hall to restaurant and event center.

Chris Harris Morse, owner and founder of North Avenue Market, said that despite recent changes, his goals for the business remain the same.

“We are excited to continue providing an amazing space for our community to come together, eat, fellowship, and grow,” he said in a statement. “My vision for North Avenue Market remains for it to be a hub for the four surrounding neighborhoods — a place where anyone feels welcome no matter who they are or where they come from.”

Opening a Southern restaurant was an easy choice for Harris Morse, who has lived all over the country but originally hails from North Carolina. Michael Pyle-Harris, general manager and head chef for Christopher’s, is from Virginia and previously owned a barbecue restaurant.

Now in its soft opening phase, Christopher’s serves a lineup of comfort food dishes like fried pickles, deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and collard greens, along with entrees such as vegan gumbo, catfish, salmon croquettes, barbecue pork chops and smash burgers. A selection of desserts could include banana pudding and sweet potato pie.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The menu is expected to expand as the restaurant settles in.

Bittercube, which has served a central role at the market since its opening, will maintain its presence alongside Christopher’s. The bar will oversee a cocktail menu for the restaurant while continuing to operate Mosler’s Vault on the garden level.

Open House Event

North Avenue Market is preparing to introduce the new restaurant and debut its improved event center next month, with plans to host a week-long open house for members of the public.

The open house, scheduled from June 4 through 9, will feature a 20% discount on all food purchases throughout the week.

North Avenue Market continues to offer live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Performers are posted weekly on the market’s Facebook page.

Additional daily specials include Neighborhood Night, offering 15% off all food for residents of the 53208, 53210 and 53213 zip codes on Tuesdays; Educators night, with 15% off all food for educators on Wednesdays and all-day happy hour — $2 off cocktails and $1 off beer — on Sundays.

North Avenue Market is open Tuesday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.