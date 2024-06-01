Koppa’s Deli is For Sale

Owners of 'Fulbeli' deli confirmed this, but store will remain open while seeking a buyer.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The latest sale at Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli isn’t a special on grocery items or sandwiches. Rather, the business itself is hitting the market.

After seven years at the helm of the Lower East Side bodega, 1940 N. Farwell Ave., co-owners Karthik Pothumachi and Taylor Tiwari are looking to sell the business.

Pothumachi confirmed the news to Urban Milwaukee on Friday, but declined to comment further.

Rumors of the sale began to fly earlier this week after the business shared the news in a new-deleted Facebook post. That particular page has since been restricted, though the business maintains a separate, public-facing profile.

It’s unclear whether the owners are seeking a buyer to continue the store as-is or would be agreeable to a different use for the property. No prospective buyers have yet been identified publicly.

Koppa’s has been a staple in the neighborhood since 1982, when it first opened under Vern Koppa. His son, Ken, later purchased the store in partnership with Pete Schmidt.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In 2013, the Koppas sold the business to Shachen Shah, agent for Krishveer, LLC. Pothumachi and Tiwari took ownership in 2017.

Throughout its more than four decades in business, the bodega has remained largely unchanged — despite a momentary suspension of its deli operations amid the pandemic.

The beloved sandwich counter returned to business in March 2023, featuring the same menu of cleverly-named wraps, subs and salads including the Deli Lama, Obi-Wan Bologna and the Bread Favre.

Koppa’s also offers grocery staples such as milk, eggs and cereal, along with household goods, cleaning products, liquor and tobacco products.

The business has not shared any plans to close, and is expected to continue operating as usual until it’s sold. Updates will likely be posted to the Koppa’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The deli is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The Lower East Side building is under the ownership of the Jerome J Shimek and Anna M Shimek Revocable Trust.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.