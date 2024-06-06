New Restaurant and Lounge For Teutonia Avenue

Cache Restaurant and Social Lounge aims to provide food, beverages and social space for ‘older crowd.’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Rufus King neighborhood could soon get a new place for the over-thirty crowd to socialize and find community.

Tim Pernell plans to open Cache Restaurant and Social Lounge at 4126 N. Teutonia Ave. in the coming months. In addition to food and specialty beverages, he said the business will provide a welcoming atmosphere.

“I wanted to bring something to that area — somewhat mild-mannered and upscale — give some of the older people a place to go,” he told Urban Milwaukee in an interview.

Pernell, who brings more than two decades of experience to the new venture, said the business felt like a natural progression in his career. “I’ve been in the liquor business for 20 years,” he said. “It somewhat goes hand-in-hand, and also opened up doors of opportunity for creating jobs.”

Cache Restaurant and Social Lounge plans to feature a list of specialty cocktails, though Pernell said the final menu is still under construction. When it comes to food, guests can expect a variety of casual appetizers and entrees such as lamb chops.

Pernell said he’ll have a better idea of the finished menu once he’s able to hire staff members — bartenders, in particular.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Bartenders are very limited these days,” he said. “When you do specialty, you really have to have that together.”

Pernell also hopes to offer entertainment such as poetry readings, comedy acts, karaoke, amusement machines and a jukebox.

The new tavern would open within a building that formerly housed Zarko’s nightclub and Bar 41. Pernell said he has plans for a large-scale renovation to the space, including a kitchen build-out and other updates. The property also includes a fenced-in patio and parking lot. According to city assessment records, it is owned by W. Carters Holding LLC.

A liquor license for Cache Restaurant and Social Lounge is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business hopes to open in July.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.