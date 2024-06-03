City Okays Peruvian Restaurant in Bay View

Restaurant will have different name - Inca Peru Cuisine - and chef than originally planned.

A new Peruvian restaurant is coming soon to Bay View, but only after dodging concerns about the legality of its license and controversy over the behavior of its former chef.

After two committee hearings, a neighborhood meeting and a handful of resident objections, the City of Milwaukee on May 29 recommended approval — with a warning letter — for Inca Peru Cuisine to open at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the former Blackwood Brothers Restaurant and Social Club.

It’s the second iteration of a similar Peruvian concept, Cholo Power, which operated briefly in the space from March 20 until May 9.

Mario Malcara, the building owner and operator of Blackwood Brothers, led the charge on both businesses; however, it was his intended chef, Mario Diaz Herrera, who raised concerns among both neighbors and city officials.

Diaz Herrera is a controversial veteran of the Milwaukee hospitality scene, having co-owned Triciclo Peru with his former spouse and business partner, who parted ways with the business before its closure.

The restaurant, known for its empanadas and pisco cocktails, closed abruptly last fall. In March, Malacara announced his plans to revive the Triciclo Peru concept in partnership with Diaz Herrera.

At that time, Diaz Herrera’s former business partner shared a series of social media posts blasting the chef for a long list of misdoings, while urging people to boycott his business.

Diaz Herrera has also pled guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct related to domestic abuse. He was convicted last November, according to court records.

Further, neighbors questioned whether the business could legally operate, as it hadn’t applied for its own food and liquor licenses; the process would have prompted a series of health inspections, as well as a neighborhood meeting and communications with area alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

Instead, Cholo Power attempted to take over the licenses associated with Blackwood Brothers Restaurant & Social Club. While legal if done correctly, Dimitrijevic said the transfer process is a source of confusion among neighbors; she’s hoping to implement changes in the coming months to address the issue.

“I have an ordinance change, as I discussed last cycle, to really get at these transfers,” she told the committee last week. “I think it just leaves neighbors kind of curious, and this is an example of it.”

Cholo Power’s food and liquor licenses were up for renewal on May 7; however, a representative of the business did not attend the meeting, causing both licenses to lapse on May 9.

Dimitrijevic approved a provisional food license for the restaurant in the interim, but withheld its liquor license until Malacara took further action. Even so, the alderwoman said she’s gone to great lengths to collaborate with the restaurant.

“I want a vibrant, diverse business in this location and I — quite frankly — want them to succeed,” she said.

New Chef and Title

After missing the previous month’s licensing cycle, Malacara appeared before the committee on Wednesday, May 29, where he introduced the restaurant by its new title, Inca Peru Cuisine.

Addressing concerns over Diaz Herrera, Malacara told committee members that the restaurant “parted ways” with him and was moving forward with a new chef.

“He is no longer doing business with the restaurant at all,” Malacara said of Diaz Herrera.

Instead, Diaz Herrera’s half-brother, Ricardo Herrera, is expected to helm the restaurant, according to a source familiar with the business.

Malacara also addressed the eight emails from residents to the City of Milwaukee that complained of excessive noise and litter from the establishment. Dimitrijevic further said she had received reports that the business was hosting unauthorized entertainment; Malacara denied those claims.

“All we’re trying to do is survive right now with just a food license. That’s exactly what we’re doing — I have no reason to misrepresent us. Nothing has happened there other than opening up and trying to let people know we’ve got good food.”

The committee also inquired about Malacara’s plans to update signage to reflect the restaurant’s name change, to which he responded that signs could be changed as soon as the afternoon of May 29. As of May 31, the Cholo Power signs were still on display at the restaurant. Additionally, the business has not yet updated its online profiles to feature the new title.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Alderman Lamont Westmoreland moved to approve Inca Peru Cuisine’s permanent food and liquor licenses with a warning letter. There were no objections. The full council will consider the matter on June 11.

The current hours for Inca Peru Cuisine are daily from 10 a.m. to midnight. The business does not hold a Public Entertainment Premises Establishment license and will not host live music. Malacara has agreed to silence outdoor speakers at 10 p.m. daily.

