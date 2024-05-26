Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 26th, 2024 07:00 am

MKE County: July 3rd Fireworks Canceled

1. MKE County: July 3rd Fireworks Canceled

Without a sponsor, annual event is called off by Milwaukee County.

May 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Another Vendor Exits 3rd Street Market

2. Another Vendor Exits 3rd Street Market

Paper Plane Pizza announces departure from downtown food hall. Chicago location still going.

May 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Old-Time Southside Tavern Closes

3. Old-Time Southside Tavern Closes

703 Club, operated by the Sollazos on Layton Ave. for more than 50 years, is no more.

May 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Don Smiley Paid $3.3 Million in 2022

4. Murphy’s Law: Don Smiley Paid $3.3 Million in 2022

Summerfest boss has collected $9.9 million in 6 years for running tax-exempt charity.

May 20th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished

5. See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished

Milwaukee may have never had a bigger collection of broken glass and phallic graffiti.

May 15th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Two Vendors Exit 3rd Street Market Hall

6. Two Vendors Exit 3rd Street Market Hall

Make Waves and Greenhouse quietly closed this month after two years in operation.

May 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Groundwork Milwaukee Shutting Down? 

7. Groundwork Milwaukee Shutting Down? 

17-year-old nonprofit helped create and maintain 100 community gardens in city.

May 21st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Walker’s Point Will Get New Plaza, Protected Bike Lanes

8. Walker’s Point Will Get New Plaza, Protected Bike Lanes

And upgraded skate park. City plans 11 projects to improve south-side area.

May 20th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Tabletop Gaming Store Opening on East Side

9. Tabletop Gaming Store Opening on East Side

Old Guard Games plans weekend grand opening with open-play tournaments.

May 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Protected Bike Lanes Will Link Bay View With Downtown

10. Protected Bike Lanes Will Link Bay View With Downtown

Series of city projects will provide safe link between South Side and Downtown.

May 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

René Howard-Páez Named New President of St. Joan Antida High School

1. René Howard-Páez Named New President of St. Joan Antida High School

Current president, Marikris Coryell, transitions to new role at the school

May 20th, 2024 by St. Joan Antida High School

Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week

2. Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week

Lunch and dinner menus for 30+ restaurants now available online ahead of the May 30 – June 6 event

May 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Action needed at dangerous intersection

3. Action needed at dangerous intersection

Statement of Alderwoman Larresa Taylor May 17, 2024

May 17th, 2024 by Ald. Larresa Taylor

Rep. Myers Responds to Criticism Leveled at UWM Chancellor

4. Rep. Myers Responds to Criticism Leveled at UWM Chancellor

 

May 21st, 2024 by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

5. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

General Manager and Executive Chef to lead teams ahead of grand opening

May 13th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Rep. Myers Responds to Bice Article Regarding Outside Employment

6. Rep. Myers Responds to Bice Article Regarding Outside Employment

 

May 20th, 2024 by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers

Coalition for Justice in Palestine Statement on University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Agreement with UWM Popular University for Palestine

7. Coalition for Justice in Palestine Statement on University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Agreement with UWM Popular University for Palestine

Press Conference: Thursday, May 24, 3pm. On Kenwood Avenue, in front of UWM’s Mitchell Hall. Inclement weather: Islamic Society of Milwaukee, University Center, 2223 E Kenwood Avenue

May 21st, 2024 by Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine

Souls to the Polls Will Deliver Demand Letter to Republican National Convention Host Committee, Calling for Removal of Wisconsin Republican Party Executive Director Andrew Iverson

8. Souls to the Polls Will Deliver Demand Letter to Republican National Convention Host Committee, Calling for Removal of Wisconsin Republican Party Executive Director Andrew Iverson

Leaked text messages show Iverson initiated “Operation Rat F*ck” to suppress Black voters in Milwaukee and “wreak havoc” on Election Day 2020

May 17th, 2024 by Souls to the Polls WI

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Honors Nettles, Community Members and Organizations

9. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Honors Nettles, Community Members and Organizations

MVP Salute to Youth, presented by Associated Bank, raised $1.23 Million for Milwaukee’s youth

May 21st, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

MPS 2023-24 Head Start Notice

10. MPS 2023-24 Head Start Notice

 

May 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

