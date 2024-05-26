The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. MKE County: July 3rd Fireworks Canceled
Without a sponsor, annual event is called off by Milwaukee County.
May 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
2. Another Vendor Exits 3rd Street Market
Paper Plane Pizza announces departure from downtown food hall. Chicago location still going.
May 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Old-Time Southside Tavern Closes
703 Club, operated by the Sollazos on Layton Ave. for more than 50 years, is no more.
May 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Murphy’s Law: Don Smiley Paid $3.3 Million in 2022
Summerfest boss has collected $9.9 million in 6 years for running tax-exempt charity.
May 20th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
5. See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished
Milwaukee may have never had a bigger collection of broken glass and phallic graffiti.
May 15th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Two Vendors Exit 3rd Street Market Hall
Make Waves and Greenhouse quietly closed this month after two years in operation.
May 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Groundwork Milwaukee Shutting Down?
17-year-old nonprofit helped create and maintain 100 community gardens in city.
May 21st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
8. Walker’s Point Will Get New Plaza, Protected Bike Lanes
And upgraded skate park. City plans 11 projects to improve south-side area.
May 20th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Tabletop Gaming Store Opening on East Side
Old Guard Games plans weekend grand opening with open-play tournaments.
May 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. Protected Bike Lanes Will Link Bay View With Downtown
Series of city projects will provide safe link between South Side and Downtown.
May 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. René Howard-Páez Named New President of St. Joan Antida High School
Current president, Marikris Coryell, transitions to new role at the school
May 20th, 2024 by St. Joan Antida High School
2. Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week
Lunch and dinner menus for 30+ restaurants now available online ahead of the May 30 – June 6 event
May 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
3. Action needed at dangerous intersection
Statement of Alderwoman Larresa Taylor May 17, 2024
May 17th, 2024 by Ald. Larresa Taylor
4. Rep. Myers Responds to Criticism Leveled at UWM Chancellor
May 21st, 2024 by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers
5. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant
General Manager and Executive Chef to lead teams ahead of grand opening
May 13th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
7. Coalition for Justice in Palestine Statement on University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Agreement with UWM Popular University for Palestine
Press Conference: Thursday, May 24, 3pm. On Kenwood Avenue, in front of UWM’s Mitchell Hall. Inclement weather: Islamic Society of Milwaukee, University Center, 2223 E Kenwood Avenue
May 21st, 2024 by Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine
8. Souls to the Polls Will Deliver Demand Letter to Republican National Convention Host Committee, Calling for Removal of Wisconsin Republican Party Executive Director Andrew Iverson
Leaked text messages show Iverson initiated “Operation Rat F*ck” to suppress Black voters in Milwaukee and “wreak havoc” on Election Day 2020
May 17th, 2024 by Souls to the Polls WI
9. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Honors Nettles, Community Members and Organizations
MVP Salute to Youth, presented by Associated Bank, raised $1.23 Million for Milwaukee’s youth
May 21st, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
10. MPS 2023-24 Head Start Notice
May 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools