The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Mayor Backs Boulevard To Replace I-794 Downtown

‘We should be thinking about the city we want in the future, 30 years from now.’

Apr 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Data Wonk: Why Can’t MPS Improve Student Reading Scores?

Failure to use phonics and poorly trained teachers may help explain this.

Apr 17th, 2024 by Bruce Thompson

3. Back in the News: Josh Kaul Investigating Fake Electors?

Wisconsin attorney general’s office interviewed Kenneth Chesebro, part of ‘active’ probe.

Apr 17th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

4. MKE County: Parks Announces Discount Days for Domes, Wehr Nature Center

Special days each month aim to attract more visitors.

Apr 18th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

5. Brother’s Backyard Barbeque is Closed

Southside restaurant announced closure Tuesday, after nearly 18 months in business.

Apr 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

6. Following Referendum, MPS Cuts Trauma Specialists in 53206 ZIP Code

Leaving only half of trauma specialists at schools in city’s highest poverty area.

Apr 17th, 2024 by Corri Hess

7. East Side Pub & Grill is Closed, Redevelopment Coming

Restaurant owner says the building will be demolished to make way for new development.

Apr 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

8. See Inside The Massive Baird Center Expansion

Crews are putting finishing touches, hanging art at $456 million project.

Apr 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

9. After 54 Years Pizza Man Closes in Milwaukee

Riverwest restaurant shut down, but there’s still a Wauwatosa location.

Apr 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

10. New Cocktail Lounge Will Celebrate Bay View History

17th Ward Cocktail Lounge plans to open near corner of Bay Street and Kinnickinnic.

Apr 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Baldwin Blasts CNH Industrial for Laying Off Over 200 Workers in Racine while Company Makes Record Profits, Pays CEO $18 Million

 

Apr 17th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

2. WisGOP Hires Executive Director

 

Apr 12th, 2024 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

3. City of Milwaukee Health Department Names Jefflyn Brown as Deputy Commissioner of Clinical Services

 

Apr 16th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

4. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Stacy Bartsch joins Museum’s Senior Leadership team and will drive the marketing initiatives.

Apr 15th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

5. Grand Opening of Kim Storage Gallery: A New Beacon for Contemporary Art in Milwaukee

 

Apr 13th, 2024 by Kim Storage Gallery

6. Scooter’s Coffee Opens New Location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on April 19

Apr 12th, 2024 by Scooter’s Coffee

7. Danceworks Announces New Executive Director

Julieane Cook to lead the Danceworks organization

Apr 16th, 2024 by Danceworks Inc.

8. Wisconsin State Patrol to conduct special enforcement to stop risky driving in Washington County

 

Apr 17th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

9. 2024 Chill on the Hill Lineup

 

Apr 17th, 2024 by Bay View Neighborhood Association

10. City of Milwaukee Assessor’s Office Distributing 2024 Real Property Assessments

 

Apr 19th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee

