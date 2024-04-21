The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Mayor Backs Boulevard To Replace I-794 Downtown
‘We should be thinking about the city we want in the future, 30 years from now.’
Apr 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Data Wonk: Why Can’t MPS Improve Student Reading Scores?
Failure to use phonics and poorly trained teachers may help explain this.
Apr 17th, 2024 by Bruce Thompson
3. Back in the News: Josh Kaul Investigating Fake Electors?
Wisconsin attorney general’s office interviewed Kenneth Chesebro, part of ‘active’ probe.
Apr 17th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
4. MKE County: Parks Announces Discount Days for Domes, Wehr Nature Center
Special days each month aim to attract more visitors.
Apr 18th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. Brother’s Backyard Barbeque is Closed
Southside restaurant announced closure Tuesday, after nearly 18 months in business.
Apr 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Following Referendum, MPS Cuts Trauma Specialists in 53206 ZIP Code
Leaving only half of trauma specialists at schools in city’s highest poverty area.
Apr 17th, 2024 by Corri Hess
7. East Side Pub & Grill is Closed, Redevelopment Coming
Restaurant owner says the building will be demolished to make way for new development.
Apr 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. See Inside The Massive Baird Center Expansion
Crews are putting finishing touches, hanging art at $456 million project.
Apr 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. After 54 Years Pizza Man Closes in Milwaukee
Riverwest restaurant shut down, but there’s still a Wauwatosa location.
Apr 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. New Cocktail Lounge Will Celebrate Bay View History
17th Ward Cocktail Lounge plans to open near corner of Bay Street and Kinnickinnic.
Apr 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. WisGOP Hires Executive Director
Apr 12th, 2024 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
4. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Stacy Bartsch joins Museum’s Senior Leadership team and will drive the marketing initiatives.
Apr 15th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
6. Scooter’s Coffee Opens New Location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on April 19
Apr 12th, 2024 by Scooter’s Coffee
7. Danceworks Announces New Executive Director
Julieane Cook to lead the Danceworks organization
Apr 16th, 2024 by Danceworks Inc.
9. 2024 Chill on the Hill Lineup
Apr 17th, 2024 by Bay View Neighborhood Association
