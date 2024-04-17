Brother’s Backyard Barbeque is Closed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Brother’s Backyard Barbeque has closed after just under 18 months in business.

The Silver City barbecue spot shared the news on social media Tuesday.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of Brother’s Backyard BBQ,” the post said. “We have been fortunate to serve you delicious meals and create memories over the years. We want to thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and support. Until then, thank you for your understanding and continued patronage.”

The concept has been a presence on the South Side since November 2022, when lifelong friends Christopher Patton and Michael Hester opened the brick-and-mortar location at 3530 W. National Ave.

Prior to that, the pair operated Brother’s as a mobile business — a venture that arose out of their pandemic-era routine of cooking meals for neighbors in Hester’s mom’s backyard.

Until its closure, the barbecue restaurant offered a straightforward menu of smoked meats and sides, with options including ribs, rib tips, chicken, brisket, turkey breast, pulled pork, beef sausage and turkey legs. Meats were available for purchase on their own or as a sandwich.

Brother’s also served sides such as greens, coleslaw, fries, mac and cheese, potato salad and baked beans.

The building itself was previously home to Romo’s Silver City Sports Bar, which closed in 2014. Developer Ryan Pattee owns the property.

Pupuseria Los Angeles made plans to move into the building in late 2019, but instead opened as a vendor at North Avenue Market. The business exited the food hall after several months and continues to operate as a food truck and caterer.

A number of other projects are progressing within the surrounding blocks. Just west of Brother’s, Pakeng Palace, 3730 W. National Ave., recently reopened with a fresh look and new, public-facing bar and restaurant. Another business, ChueYee’s, 3800 W. National Ave. expanded its operations with a buffet of Hmong cuisine.

Patton and Hester did not share any plans for future restaurant endeavors; however, fans can keep an eye on the restaurant’s Facebook page for updates.

