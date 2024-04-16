After 54 Years Pizza Man Closes in Milwaukee

Riverwest restaurant shut down, but there's still a Wauwatosa location.

After half a century in operation, encompassing two moves and several ownership changes, Pizza Man has served its final slice in Milwaukee.

The restaurant’s Riverwest location, 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., which it has occupied for just under a year, is closed, Pizza Man announced Monday evening. The Wauwatosa restaurant will remain open.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our restaurant on Humboldt Blvd,” the business wrote in a statement on social media. “We have had the pleasure of serving you for the past year, and we are grateful for your patronage and support.”

The post went on to thank Pizza Man’s former employees, who have dedicated “hard work and commitment” to the restaurant, and assured patrons that the transition will be “as caring as possible” for staff.

“We will always cherish the memories we have made together. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

Pizza Man has a long history in the city. Officially launched in 1970, the restaurant garnered a loyal Milwaukee following through its late-night carryout services. The free quart of Pepsi with every order probably didn’t hurt, either. It later pivoted to full-service dining, though takeout continued alongside.

The restaurant’s original location on North Avenue succumbed to a fire in 2010, prompting an extended hiatus until Pizza Man reopened in 2013 in a two-level space at the corner of N. Downer Avenue and E. Belleview Place.

Throughout the following years, the company expanded with additional locations in Oak Creek and Mequon. Both have since closed.

Milwaukee’s Pizza Man completed its final relocation in early 2023, when Pizza Man left the East Side behind and headed — strangely — west, to a space formerly occupied by Stubby’s Gastropub.

The latest location offered a spacious dining room and riverfront view, along with a large bar boasting more than 50 tap lines. Pizza Man made full use of those amenities, throwing a number of local brews on draft and decking out its scenic patio.

The restaurant also continued to serve an Italian-inspired menu of pasta, sandwiches, salads, as well as its fan- favorite eggplant fries and — of course — pizza.

The 2023 move came with a change in ownership. Though Mike Amidzich was the original Pizza Man, the restaurant was later taken over by F Street Hospitality, a now-defunct affiliate of F Street Group. The company has had ties to a number of Milwaukee establishments including The Brown Bottle, Gülden Room and others.

Kaelyn Cervero, former vice president of F Street Hospitality, left that role last year and started her own hospitality management company, 41Fork. Clients of the newly-formed group include Noble Catering & Events, River Center Market and Timmer’s Resort in West Bend.

That list previously included Pizza Man; however, at the time of the closure, a new ownership group was attempting to take over the space with plans to do business as Pizza Man.

The group, PM2 MGR LLC, applied for a liquor license at the address in January. Members included President Thomas Schafer and Vice President Krzysztof Zielinski. Michael Behrens was listed as the registered agent.

Future plans for Pizza Man remain unclear, though the business has not ruled out the possibility of a future location.

In the online post, Pizza Man said that all gift cards will be accepted at the Wauwatosa location, 11500 W. Burleigh St, as well as “any future locations.”

The suburban restaurant is open Monday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

