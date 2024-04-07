Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Apr 7th, 2024 07:00 am

MKE County: Who’s Clear Cutting The Lake Bluff?

Bluff near Juneau Park looks quite barren, but it’s intended to be temporary.

Apr 5th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Rochelle Johnson-Bent Enters Race for Circuit Court Judge

Johnson-Brent will face State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera in the general election for Branch 43.

Nov 7th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

New Restaurant Would Save Historic Wildenberg Hotel

Cafe India owner plans major development on S. 27th St.

Apr 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

2024 Spring Election Results

MPS referendum and county exec, mayor, Common Council and County Board races all on ballot.

Apr 2nd, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in March

3 taverns, 2 coffee shops and numerous restaurants debuted last month.

Apr 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Vote April 2: Meet the Candidates for County Office

And read the analysis of each race and bios for each candidate.

Apr 1st, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Jericho’s BBQ Opens on Farwell Avenue

Meet the chef behind the 30-year-old barbecue concept.

Apr 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera Running for Circuit Court

Incumbent Judge Marshall Murray plans to retire at the end of his term.

Oct 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

MKE Listing: Spectacular Downtown Condo

Spacious unit features cream city brick, 15 foot ceilings, oversized windows, hardwood floors and more

Apr 3rd, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee

Over Objections and a Death Wish, Committee Endorses New Historic District

Full council will render its decision on April 9.

Apr 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Vetoes Republican Bill to Allow Individuals with No Qualifications or Experience to Become School District Administrators

GOP-backed bill would have allowed unlicensed individuals with no background check to interact directly with kids at school

Mar 29th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa

Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson

City Forward Collective Responds To The Outcome of the MPS Referendum

Apr 3rd, 2024 by City Forward Collective

Nate Kieso, rank-and-file union member and mental health social worker, announces campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly District 14

Apr 4th, 2024 by Nate Kieso

New lane shifts and ramp closures scheduled along I-43 in Milwaukee County

Part of ongoing I-43 rehabilitation project between Brown Street and Capitol Drive.

Apr 3rd, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The Hop’s L-Line to Fully Open April 11

The streetcar’s first new extension to begin operating seven days per week and provide service to the lakefront via the new transit concourse inside the Couture

Apr 3rd, 2024 by The Hop

Zilber Family Foundation and The Bridge Project Introduce City’s First Unconditional Cash Program for Moms and Babies

Innovative program to empower 100 eligible low-income pregnant individuals in Milwaukee through financial assistance

Apr 1st, 2024 by Zilber Family Foundation

Diverse Common Council set to make history

Statement from members of the Common Council: Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt, Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker, and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

Apr 3rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council

State Representative Evan Goyke to Leave Assembly at End of Term

Apr 5th, 2024 by Evan Goyke

Run for Something endorses Andrew Meindl for Wauwatosa Mayor Changing The Face of Local Politics in Wisconsin

Dec 13th, 2023 by Andrew Meindl

