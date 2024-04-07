The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. MKE County: Who’s Clear Cutting The Lake Bluff?
Bluff near Juneau Park looks quite barren, but it’s intended to be temporary.
Apr 5th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
2. MKE County: Rochelle Johnson-Bent Enters Race for Circuit Court Judge
Johnson-Brent will face State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera in the general election for Branch 43.
Nov 7th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
3. New Restaurant Would Save Historic Wildenberg Hotel
Cafe India owner plans major development on S. 27th St.
Apr 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. 2024 Spring Election Results
MPS referendum and county exec, mayor, Common Council and County Board races all on ballot.
Apr 2nd, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
5. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in March
3 taverns, 2 coffee shops and numerous restaurants debuted last month.
Apr 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Vote April 2: Meet the Candidates for County Office
And read the analysis of each race and bios for each candidate.
Apr 1st, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
7. Jericho’s BBQ Opens on Farwell Avenue
Meet the chef behind the 30-year-old barbecue concept.
Apr 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. MKE County: State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera Running for Circuit Court
Incumbent Judge Marshall Murray plans to retire at the end of his term.
Oct 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
9. MKE Listing: Spectacular Downtown Condo
Spacious unit features cream city brick, 15 foot ceilings, oversized windows, hardwood floors and more
Apr 3rd, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
10. Over Objections and a Death Wish, Committee Endorses New Historic District
Full council will render its decision on April 9.
Apr 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Vetoes Republican Bill to Allow Individuals with No Qualifications or Experience to Become School District Administrators
GOP-backed bill would have allowed unlicensed individuals with no background check to interact directly with kids at school
Mar 29th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller
Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa
Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson
5. New lane shifts and ramp closures scheduled along I-43 in Milwaukee County
Part of ongoing I-43 rehabilitation project between Brown Street and Capitol Drive.
Apr 3rd, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
6. The Hop’s L-Line to Fully Open April 11
The streetcar’s first new extension to begin operating seven days per week and provide service to the lakefront via the new transit concourse inside the Couture
Apr 3rd, 2024 by The Hop
7. Zilber Family Foundation and The Bridge Project Introduce City’s First Unconditional Cash Program for Moms and Babies
Innovative program to empower 100 eligible low-income pregnant individuals in Milwaukee through financial assistance
Apr 1st, 2024 by Zilber Family Foundation
8. Diverse Common Council set to make history
Statement from members of the Common Council: Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt, Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker, and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic
Apr 3rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council
9. State Representative Evan Goyke to Leave Assembly at End of Term
Apr 5th, 2024 by Evan Goyke