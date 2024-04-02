2024 Spring Election Results

MPS referendum and county exec, mayor, Common Council and County Board races all on ballot.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Data provided by the unofficial results from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Races where the individual ran unopposed have been excluded. Statewide races are also excluded. Names are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot.

Quick Links – County Races – City Races – MPS Referendum

Last updated 9:02 p.m. Data does not yet include absentee ballots

Circuit Court Judge Branch 43

Rochelle Johnson-Bent – 37,421 votes – 48.73%

Marisabel Cabrera – 38,756 votes – 50.46%

Wards reporting: 465 of 528

County Executive

Ieshuh Griffin – 14,401 votes – 16.27%

David Crowley – 73,553 votes – 83.09%

Wards reporting: 465 of 528

County Comptroller

Liz Sumner – 51,681 votes – 64.89%

Michael Harper – 27,392 votes – 34.40%

Wards reporting: 465 of 528

County Supervisor – District 3

Sheldon Wasserman – 3,018 votes – 53.42%

Alexander Kostal – 2,605 votes – 46.11%

Wards reporting: 26 of 29

County Supervisor – District 4

Ron Jansen – 2,952 votes – 44.21%

Jack Eckblad – 3,674 votes – 55.02%

Wards reporting: 31 of 35

County Supervisor – District 9

Patti Logsdon – 3,908 votes – 52.10%

Danelle Kenney – 3,555 votes – 47.39%

Wards reporting: 32 of 32

County Supervisor – District 14

Caroline Gómez-Tom – 933 votes – 59.28%

Angel C. Sanchez – 632 votes – 40.15%

Wards reporting: 24 of 28

County Supervisor – District 18

Deanna Alexander – 1,570 votes – 57.72%

Brandon Williford – 1,133 votes – 41.65%

Wards reporting: 20 of 25

Quick Links – County Races – City Races – MPS Referendum

Mayor

Cavalier Johnson – 38,040 votes – 78.28%

David D. King – 10,222 votes – 21.03%

Wards reporting: 313 of 354

City Attorney

Tearman Spencer – 15,786 votes – 35.77%

Evan Goyke – 28,088 votes – 63.65%

Wards reporting: 313 of 354

City Comptroller

Greg Gracz – 15,264 votes – 37.70%

Bill Christianson – 24,839 votes – 61.36%

Wards reporting: 313 of 354

Common Council – District 3

Jonathan Brostoff – 3,941 votes – 80.91%

Ieshuh Griffin – 896 votes – 18.39%

Wards reporting: 18 of 20

Common Council – District 4

Rayhainio Boynes – 906 votes – 37.18%

Robert Bauman – 1,519 votes – 62.33%

Wards reporting: 21 of 24

Common Council – District 5

Bruce Winter – 1,062 votes – 23.50%

Lamont Westmoreland – 3,436 votes – 76.02%

Wards reporting: 22 of 24

Common Council – District 6

Brandon Payton – 748 votes – 24.74%

Milele A. Coggs – 2,252 votes – 74.47%

Wards reporting: 26 of 26

Common Council – District 7

DiAndre Jackson – 1,213 votes – 57.71%

Jessica Currie – 859 votes – 40.87%

Wards reporting: 19 of 24

Common Council – District 8

Ryan Antczak – 468 votes – 36.14%

JoCasta Zamarripa – 819 votes – 63.24%

Wards reporting: 20 of 20

Common Council – District 10

Richard Geldon – 1,124 votes – 27.06%

Sharlen Moore – 2,991 votes – 72.02%

Wards reporting: 21 of 24

Common Council – District 11

Peter Burgelis – 2,391 votes – 54.74%

Josh Zepnick – 1,936 votes – 44.32%

Wards reporting: 24 of 24

Milwaukee Public Schools Referendum

Yes – 24,831 votes – 49.35%

No – 25,483 votes – 50.65%

Wards reporting: 313 of 354

Quick Links – County Races – City Races – MPS Referendum