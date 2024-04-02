Marisabel Cabrera Wins Close Judicial Race

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

State legislator and immigration rights attorney Marisabel Cabrera is the newest Milwaukee County Circuit Judge.

Cabrera defeated Rochelle Johnson-Bent for the open Branch 43 judgeship. After 25 years on the bench, incumbent Marshall Murray announced his intent to retire at the end of his term.

Unofficial results show Cabrera earning 51% (61,298 votes) to Johnson-Bent’s 48.3% (58,059).

The Democratic legislator has served in the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2019. She has also worked as a solo practitioner attorney and at law firms in Wisconsin and Florida.

Cabrera, 48, previously served on the Fire & Police Commission, including as chair, and earned a reputation for her willingness to make independent decisions despite being a mayoral appointee. Statements from three individuals endorsing her, Common Council President José G. Pérez, Rep. Kalan Haywood II and appeals court Judge Pedro Colón, all referenced her pursuit of justice, even when it can be unpopular. She holds a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and a law degree from Michigan State University.

The newly-elected judge won’t take the bench until Aug. 1, the annual date when judicial rotation occurs and judges are given new assignments. Circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms and paid approximately $164,000 annually.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Cabrera’s win will set off another race: the race to replace her in the Legislature. She currently represents Assembly District 9, which covers the southcentral portion of Milwaukee from Interstate 94 to W. Layton Avenue. She initially won the seat after defeating longtime incumbent Josh Zepnick in a Democratic primary. Zepnick lost an aldermanic race for an open seat Tuesday.

Johnson-Bent is manager of risk and procurement at Milwaukee Public Schools. In the past decade, she has also held roles at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and Legal Aid Society. She holds a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School.