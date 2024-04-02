Milwaukee Public Schools Referendum Narrowly Passes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools scored a victory Tuesday when voters narrowly approved a $252 million referendum.

According to unofficial results posted by the Milwaukee County Election Commission, the referendum passed 51% (41,586 votes) to 49% (39,866) after approximately 26,000 absentee ballots were reported. With only in-person ballots reported, it trailed by 214 votes.

The district pursued the referendum to reverse declining revenue and what it says was an anticipated $200 million budget shortfall that would result in a 13% cut. But it drew criticism for perceived failures to identify how it would spend the money and deal with declining enrollment.

A number of business groups, including the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and Greater Milwaukee Committee, formally opposed the ballot measure. The MMAC led a formal campaign against the referendum.

The district has battled falling enrollment for two decades. It has lost 31.5% of its enrollment since 2004, a fact compounded by the growth of choice and charter schools.

A Wisconsin Policy Forum report, as covered by Graham Kilmer, examined the district’s financial condition and found that the district’s financial position was declining, but that the actual budget shortfall might not be as large as projected.

It’s the second time in four years that MPS has sought a referendum. Voters approved an $87 million referendum in 2020.

The latest referendum would grow over four years to raise $125 million from city property taxpayers. The local increase in funding would unlock matching state funding, bringing the revenue increase to $252 million.

The owner of a $100,000 home would pay an additional $216 in the first year under the proposal.

A coalition, known as Say Yes to MPS, backed the referendum. Endorsers included County Executive David Crowley, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. The Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, led by president Ingrid Walker-Henry and executive director Amy Mizialko, strongly backed the measure.

“Milwaukee sent a message today: we will do what it takes so that the children of our city have access to public schools with equitable opportunities. That MPS students deserve access to certified art, music, and physical education teachers and school libraries and librarians. That we will have competitive salaries that retain the best teachers, paraprofessionals and critical staff for our students. That students deserve tech and career readiness programs that increase their chances at future success. Milwaukee voted ‘Yes’ because we know our children are worth it,” said Walker-Henry in a statement. “And Milwaukee overcame what is now clearly more than half a million dollars of misleading attack ads from right wing business interests, most of whom do not live in Milwaukee. Milwaukee will not forget who tried to harm our children and their public schools in this election.”

Walker-Henry singled out two individuals for criticism.

“Former Brookfield Republican State Senator Dale Kooyenga, now head of the MMAC, led the effort to force $200 million in cuts for Milwaukee children. We call on the Milwaukee business community to think about whether the extremist and largely suburban MMAC is an organization they want to be associated with,” said the union president. “The City Forward Collective, the private school lobby with designs on total school privatization also spent big money on the effort to force huge cuts to MPS schools. City Forward’s Director Colleston Morgan has planned how to destroy our public schools for years. City Forward inundated Milwaukee voters with misleading messages with the goal of eliminating public education. Milwaukee protected our children from City Forward’s attacks.”

A number of community groups, including BLOC, Voces de la Frontera and Leaders Igniting Transformation backed the referendum.

Graham Kilmer contributed to this report.